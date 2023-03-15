IN anticipation of an increase in electricity rates, the Government has promised to provide utility cards for the most vulnerable citizens.
This was revealed by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales yesterday as he said the Ministry of Public Utilities will work closely with the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to ensure that those who cannot afford to pay more for utilities will be aided.
Gonzales was speaking at the commissioning of equipment for disaster preparedness and operational efficiency in Mt Hope yesterday.
Gonzales said, “In event of an increase in the rate for water and electricity in Trinidad and Tobago, the Government is promising that the most vulnerable citizens in this country will be protected by the introduction of a utility card once they meet the criteria.
“And this utility card will be able to allow them full access to water and electricity while we allow the commission and the authority to get the requisite revenue that they need to undertake the necessary work and rehabilitation on their infrastructure so that they can supply the people of Trinidad and Tobago with reliable electricity services and reliable water improvement services.”
But before these cards can be placed into the hands of those who need it most, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) will have to generate a report and make its recommendations based on responses received from its public consultations taking place at present.
The report will then be submitted to Gonzales and he will present it to Government to either agree or disagree with the RIC, he said.
However, he maintains that the rate review is an independent body free from bias.
Since the RIC has extended its public consultations, he is not sure when it will be completed and therefore not sure when the proposed increase will go into effect.
WASA rate increase overdue
Like electricity, Gonzales said WASA is also overdue for a rate increase since the last rate review was done in 1996.
However, he confessed that the country will not be happy about this.
Gonzales said, “I think the country will be very much opposed to the increase in the price of water because so many communities are still not getting a reliable supply of water.
“The RIC is mandated by law to conduct a review for water and electricity every five years. The last time they did that was in 2007 for electricity and for water the last time it was done was 1996. Therefore, the RIC has not been complying with the law with respect to the five-year cycle for the review of water and electricity. Because of that, both utility companies WASA and T&TEC suffered tremendously because their rates are not in alignment with the economic circumstances to generate the cost,” he added.
As such, the minister said within the next year, the ministry will be working toward increasing improved water supply to several communities.