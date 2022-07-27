PRINCIPAL of The University of the West Indies St Augustine campus principal, Prof Brian Copeland yesterday signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese technology giant, Huawei, which will strengthen the local talent pool in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) field.
The MoU will allow the participation of UWI St Augustine students and staff in the four programmes that comprise Huawei’s ICT Talent Development Plan:
• Seeds of the Future: it is the flagship programme where students learn about HUAWEI and more importantly, get hands on training in new and emerging technology, at Huawei’s headquarters. The students also learn about Chinese culture.
• ICT academy: The Huawei ICT Academy provides courses and support services to universities and colleges to help them train teachers, establish and optimise ICT majors, improve the curriculum system, and build standard labs. The Huawei ICT Academy also introduces Huawei’s ICT technologies and products to students in universities around the world, encourages them to participate in Huawei certification, and develops innovative and application-oriented technical talent for society and the global ICT industry.
• ICT talent competition: this focuses on certifying students, strengthening and putting technical knowledge into practice, as a global competition.
• Internship programe: this initiative allows new graduates to have hands-on work experience in Huawei and acquire knowledge in the work environment.
Huawei T&T’s enterprise business manager, Tudor John, said Huawei’s ICT Talent Development Plan T&T, “aims to prepare young local talents to lead ICT solutions and gain up to date knowledge about the ever changing technology landscape, in order to contribute to the digital development of the country in the 4th industrial revolution.”
He said that with the rise of digitalisation in various sectors, there is an increasing need to adapt educational training and ensure that courses are up to date and aligned with industry practices, so that more students can be work-ready to enter the labour market upon completion of their formal education.
CEO of Huawei, Evan Zhou, said in the Latin America and Caribbean region, the company has supported more than 700 students from 22 countries to obtain leading ICT technology training in Huawei headquarters, and we have successfully transferred ICT knowledge to around 6,000 students in the region. These numbers will keep increasing.
“Huawei is committed to supporting T&T’s ICT development and digital economy by investing in young talents and creating an open, collaborative ecosystem. And I’d like to thank government authorities, universities, media and all our industry partners, for your joint efforts, and for your constant strong trust and support to Huawei,” said Zhou.
Addressing what he said was one of his last functions as St Augustine campus principal and pro vice chancellor, Copeland said the institution’s drive towards innovation and entrepreneurship is critical to the transformation of the national and regional economies. It is, he said, an ideal complement, to the university’s academic, research and outreach activity.
“In fact, it’s the cornerstone of my tenure as campus principal, as it was my number one priority to develop the ICT ecosystem that we have in place now,” said Copeland.
He said the St Augustine campus is fortunate to have the bmobile UWI Innovation Lab: Powered by Huawei, which is located at the Faculty of Engineering.
Copeland is retiring on July 31, after six years as campus principal and pro vice chancellor.