UWI plans to deal with harsh economic climate

Prof Sir Hilary Beckles.

TOUGH TIMES: The UWI Vice-Chancellor Prof Sir Hilary Beckles.

—Photo: WILLCOMM [rollin@willcommedia.com]

THE University of the West Indies (The UWI) has started planning for a new “financial culture” under Covid-19’s harsh economic climate.

The university stated in a release on Wednesday that its executive management team embarked on a planning retreat “in order to roll out a new operational plan to deal with the financial challenges facing the institution, as a result of shortfalls in expected revenues”.

“Many students and governments are experiencing difficulties in meeting financial obligations to the university, in respect of tuition fees and related economic costs for teaching and learning,” The UWI stated.

The retreat would have included a presentation for discussion and approval by Vice-Chancellor Prof Sir Hilary Beckles on “Operation Revenue Revolution”, which “seeks to confront and improve the financial difficulties facing the institution, and to transform its business management culture”.

The release said the regional university is committed to cutting expenditure and increasing revenues by ten per cent per year, in each of the coming three years, thereby signi­ficantly eliminating cash shortfalls that frustrate operations.

“Each UWI campus is expected to implement bankable commercial projects, in an effort to strengthen its entrepreneurial functions and ­rewards,” The UWI said.

It noted that regional governments currently fund about 50 per cent of The UWI’s total operational cost, down from near 80 per cent 25 years ago, and exceeding the recommended target of 60 per cent.

