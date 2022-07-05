UWI postgrad numberS plunge by

WITH the discontinuation of the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme for postgraduate students, there has been a 60 per cent decrease in enrolment at The University of the West Indies St Augustine.
That’s the revelation from the St Augustine campus director of Graduate Studies and Research, Professor Hariharan Seetharaman, who said since the GATE programme was discontinued in August 2020, the decrease was noticeable.
“Every year, we would usually see an enrolment of between 5,000 and 6,000. But without GATE that number has dropped significantly. So that equates to a 60 per cent decrease, while we are seeing a slow increase in numbers for this year’s enrolment, it is still not where it is supposed to be.”
He is hopeful by next year the enrolment of between 5,000 and 6,000 can be seen again.
In a virtual interview with Express Business last Thursday, Seetharaman said even without GATE, the postgraduate programmes at The UWI St Augustine are still affordable compared to other international universities.
In giving an example, he said the Renewable Energy Technology programme will cost a UWI student between $20,000 and $30,000. This course at a UK university is about $250,000 per academic year. For the Faculty of Law programme, full-time for new students is $6,500, while part time is $3,250. The Faculty of Medical Sciences tuition fee per academic year for both new and returning students is $30,000, while the MPhil/PhD in the said programme cost $25,000 for full-time students and $12,500 for part-time students, both new and returning.
Also Faculty of Engineering tuition and examination fees will cost new and returning students $7,700 and part time $3,850 per academic year.
Seetharaman indicated that The UWI St Augustine is also cheaper compared to universities in North America.
He also believes that education is an investment.
“My speciality is medicine and I started off working at a general hospital. I wanted to do a speciality course and did the exam, which I scored a good mark to enter the private institution. But when I told my father that it would cost $130,000 per year, he said he could not afford it and my salary was not enough to pay for the postgraduate degree. So I mortgaged my grandfather’s home and got a loan from a bank to do my medical programme.
“I don’t have regrets at all, because I would have been stuck at the same general hospital until now, but because I took that decision to go through with the $130,000 per year, I was able to enhance my career,” Seetharaman highlighted. He noted that he was able to pay back the loan between 4 to 5 years and highlighted that the investment goes a long way as it makes you more marketable and competitive.
“Yes, without the GATE it would be expensive for some students, especially in this economic climate caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but securing a loan or receiving family assistance would go a long way, as it enhances one’s career and critical thinking. Most of the jobs currently being advertised by the Government, you must have a postgraduate degree, so demand is there. The mindset needs to change and people cannot be holding on to false hope that GATE is going to return,” the professor outlined.
Seetharaman said some students believe that the postgraduate programmes without GATE would cost over $100,000 per academic year, similar to international universities. He said this is not the case so those interested should check out The UWI’s booklet fees to see what they can afford to start their tuition.
Also, he said companies in the petrochemical industries are willing to fund students in the petrochemical engineering programme and then give them the job once they meet the criteria.
“That is just one example. Both public and private sector are in need of postgrad specialists, so these organisations will fund the programme. It is just that many students are not aware of these opportunities, but if you explore, you will see which organisation will fund a programme that you are interested in,” he said.
Another setback for The UWI, the professor highlighted, was the decision by the Ministry of Education to take a break from sending teachers to do their Diploma in Education under the postgraduate programme.
“I do not know if this semester there would be any enrolment, but this was a very popular programme for the teachers, across the country, to enhance their skills.”
Seetharaman called on Caricom governments to help fund some of the programmes, as many of the students are also from the region and it has become burdensome for one government to carry the financial weight.
“In the North American universities, they have access to huge research grant funding, from their governments and organisations and I believe that if the Caricom governments come together it would help many of the postgrad programmes. Let’s face it, GATE is not coming back and we must look at other means to sustain these programmes.
In 2020, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced that GATE funding for postgraduate studies in tertiary education institutions would be stopped.
“Students already in possession of undergraduate or postgraduate qualifications, regardless of whether or not they were beneficiaries of the GATE programme, will not be able to get funding for any other programme,” she had said.
Gadsby-Dolly also added that other students seeking to access GATE will have to do a mandatory means test.
“Failure to complete the means test will disqualify the application from being considered for GATE funding,” said Gadsby-Dolly, who explained that the level of funding will be adjusted according to household income.
Household incomes below $10,000 per month will see students qualifying for 100 per cent funding for tuition.
Incomes above $10,000 per month but less than $30,000 will qualify students for 75 per cent funding for tuition fees while students in households with incomes above $30,000 per month but less than $75,000 will secure 50 per cent funding for tuition fees. Households with income above $75,000 will be ineligible for GATE funding.
Even before the Government decided to cut the GATE funding for The UWI students, enrolment numbers at the tertiary level institution were declining.
The UWI St Augustine 2019-2020 annual report indicates that total enrolment in 2014/15 was 18,389. That declined every year to 2019/20 when the entolment was 16,126, which means in the six-year period, the number of students entering the university dropped by 12.3 per cent.