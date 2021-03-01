The Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) is not for sale.

Nor will it consider an offer by the Government at this time.

The Point Lisas-based company has taken issue with statements made by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales that the Government would explore the option to purchase Desalcott as part of its attempt to prevent further “blackmail” and as a way of writing off its multi-million-dollar debt.