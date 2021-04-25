Vaccine key to rebound

“Widespread vaccination of the adult population is the best economic policy available today to get our economies and employment growing again,”
— Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
THE global economic recovery from the shock of the pandemic is in sight but it will be highly dependent on the speedy deployment of vaccinations globally. As countries try to navigate their way out of the pandemic, significant challenges are faced with the persistence of the health crisis casting a shadow on short-term outlooks. Nevertheless, the announcement of the recovery is good news, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently issued its latest April 2021 World Economic Outlook which showed a clear improvement in growth prospects for 2021 and 2022.
Global economic growth for 2021 is forecast at 5.5 per cent, and 4.4 per cent for 2022, after last year’s 3.3 per cent contraction. The United States and China are driving the global recovery. US economic growth is set for a record year with forecasts surpassing pre-pandemic levels after President Biden’s larger-than-expected US$1.9 trillion stimulus package which will significantly boost consumption for most American households. China’s economy has remained resilient with few outbreaks and the government is keen to boost consumption and the services sector.
Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) suffered the most economic damage compared to any other region globally. The region contracted 7 per cent in 2020 but will return to growth in 2021 at 4.6 per cent and 3.1 per cent in 2022, respectively. Therefore, growth prospects are weak and IMF forecasts show the region’s output has little prospect of reaching pre-crisis levels until 2022. This threat of recovery is largely due to the complications related to vaccine rollouts and the fear of new variants of the virus that has forced governments to reimpose different degrees of lockdowns which may hinder economic progress.
—Source: International Monetary Fund
There is a high level of uncertainty over vaccines relating to the long-term health effects of the vaccines. Most recently, concerns have been growing over reports of blood clots among recipients of the Johnson & Johnson and Astrazeneca vaccines which have led to suspension of its use in the US and some countries in Europe. In recent statements, both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA) have reiterated that the benefits of vaccination outweigh their risks and recommended that they continue and as such many countries, having considered this, continue to use these vaccines in their immunisation programmes. Governments are now tasked with maintaining the population’s trust in administering vaccines in the LAC region as hesitancy towards taking vaccines can potentially lead to an emergence in cases.
A rise in cases induces control measures such as social distancing and lockdowns which curb the growth of infections but is economically costly. Even though lockdowns are less damaging than they were at the beginning of the pandemic, “the longer-term economic impact will depend on how many jobs are lost before activity can resume across different sectors’’(Moody’s). Vaccination then becomes the only logical response whereas more people get vaccinated the risks associated with relaxing social distancing decreases significantly, which will allow for a safe resumption of social and economic activity.
The vaccine rollout is uneven, and relative to the challenges, too slow. According to Our World in Data, only 11 doses have been given per 100 people worldwide. Among large countries, this rate goes from 61 in the UK and 59 in the US, to 24 in the EU. The current global rate of vaccines is 6.7 million doses per day, therefore it will take roughly 4.6 years to gain worldwide herd immunity, according to research done by the New England Journal of Medicine.
—Source: Our World in Data
Effective vaccination rollout is critical as the pandemic will continue to widen the gaps in economic performance between countries and between different sectors, social inequalities will escalate, and the risk of long-term damage to job prospects increases (OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook Report). Furthermore, not vaccinating quickly enough undermines fiscal stimulus that has already been put in place by governments. Their support to preserve jobs and businesses should continue however, as economies are still fragile in order to “avoid a repeat of the long-term damage caused to the job prospects of these vulnerable groups after the financial crisis of 2008.”
Overall economic success and financial growth for 2021 hinges on the pace and rollout of vaccines. While growth in emerging economies is expected to improve noticeably as the year progresses, it is forecast that they will be outperformed by advanced economies in terms of market growth, finance, and investor confidence according to the Brooking FT- tracking index. While vaccinations play the leading role in an economic rebound, more targeted fiscal stimulus will foster output and confidence that is also necessary for overall sustainable recovery.
DISCLAIMER
First Citizens Bank Limited (hereinafter “the Bank”) has prepared this report which is provided for informational purposes only and without any obligation, whether contractual or otherwise. The content of the report is subject to change without any prior notice. All opinions and estimates in the report constitute the author’s own judgment as at the date of the report. All information contained in the report that has been obtained or arrived at from sources which the Bank believes to be reliable in good faith but the Bank disclaims any warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness of the information given or the assessments made in the report and opinions expressed in the report may change without notice. The Bank disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, including without limitation warranties of satisfactory quality and fitness for a particular purpose with respect to the information contained in the report. This report does not constitute nor is it intended as a solicitation, an offer, a recommendation to buy, hold, or sell any securities, products, service, investment or a recommendation to participate in any particular trading scheme discussed herein. The securities discussed in this report may not be suitable to all investors, therefore Investors wishing to purchase any of the securities mentioned should consult an investment adviser. The information in this report is not intended, in part or in whole, as financial advice. The information in this report shall not be used as part of any prospectus, offering memorandum or other disclosure ascribable to any issuer of securities. The use of the information in this report for the purpose of or with the effect of incorporating any such information into any disclosure intended for any investor or potential investor is not authorized.
DISCLOSURE
We, First Citizens Bank Limited hereby state that (1) the views expressed in this Research report reflect our personal view about any or all of the subject securities or issuers referred to in this Research report, (2) we are a beneficial owner of securities of the issuer (3) no part of our compensation was, is or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this Research report (4) we have not acted as underwriter in the distribution of securities referred to in this Research report in the three years immediately preceding and (5) we do have a direct or indirect financial or other interest in the subject securities or issuers referred to in this Research report..