Vaccine mandate angers KFC workers

PRESTIGE Holdings CEO Simon Hardy said yesterday that the franchise restaurant operator is seeking to ensure that a majority of its KFC employees are vaccinated before they return to work based on Government policy and the company’s obligation to ensure safe workplaces.
Hardy was reacting to some KFC employees who told the Express that they were exploring their legal options after being told by the company that they will not be allowed to return to work when the food service sector is reopened, if they do not get the Covid-19 vaccine.
“The Government has a policy of “Vaccinate To Operate”. So, if we do not vaccinate…we cannot operate,” Hardy said.
Hardy said Prestige Holdings is providing cash incentives to its staff to be vaccinated. The publicly listed company is also engaging with staff by giving them information and facilitating a Q&A session with a medical doctor.
However, vaccine hesitancy is still a major factor, he said.
“We have a duty of care to provide a safe workplace for our staff and for our customers. Based on the current World Health Organisation advice, this is achieved by having as many persons vaccinated as soon as possible.
As an industry, to achieve this, we are looking at prioritising the allocation of paid hours to staff who have taken the decision to get vaccinated and have already started on that journey by taking their first jab. This is the right thing to do for our people and our Country,” Hardy said.
Several employees at various branches of the fried chicken franchise contacted the Express yesterday, expressing anger at what they said was an attempt to force them to take the vaccine. They claimed they were being offered a payment of $150 for the day as an incentive to accept the shot and told that if they do not accept, they will not be called out to work when the restaurants reopen.
“They had us in a meeting yesterday. The meeting lasted about three hours and we were talking about the vaccine and they were asking how many people wanted to take the vaccine,” an employee said.
“They gave us the impression that they just wanted to get an idea of who wanted the vaccine. They told us the vaccine was not mandatory and we do not have to take it. So, all who did not want to take it, we felt comfortable to say that. It was after the meeting my manager called me and said she just came out of a meeting with the head office and had to inform us that if we do not take the vaccine, we cannot come back out to work.”
She said all the employees who indicated they did not want the vaccine received similar calls from their managers. They were given until 10 a.m. today to decide if they will change their minds, she added.
“They said if the answer is still no, we cannot come back out to work,” an employee said. The employee, who asked not to be named, said the manager stopped short of using the word “fired”.
“What she said was they are not firing us, we will just not be on the roster. But if we are not on the roster and we are not being called out to work, it is the same as firing us,” she said.
The employee said she has decided against taking the vaccine as she does not trust it and she also has certain medical conditions that make taking the vaccine risky.
However, she said she did not feel like she had to defend her decision to not be vaccinated as it should be a personal choice.
“I do not have a problem with anybody who wants to take the vaccine. But people who do not want to take it, do not force it on us in order for us to keep our jobs,” the employee said.
Another employee told the Express that he did not want to take the vaccine for personal reasons.
However, he said he, too, received a call informing him that if he does not get the vaccine, he will not be allowed to return to work.
“They even told us that if we go to get the vaccine, they will pay us $150 for the day. They told us that the Government is considering opening back up, but they have to have 75 per cent of the workers vaccinated,” he said.
This employee, who also asked not to be named, said it was a disappointing blow as workers have been without a source of income for months while the food service sector has been shut down. Now, when there is a glimmer of hope of being able to return to work, they have been “let down” again.
“This is financial blackmail,” he said.
“I have been surviving off my savings, thankfully I was in a sou sou and I had to make that stretch like elastic,” he said.
Earlier this year, president of the Industrial Court Deborah Thomas-Felix said employers cannot make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for existing employees unless the Government establishes a law to that effect.