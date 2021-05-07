Vaccine news pleases Chamber

The business community has expressed relief and happiness following the announcement by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that the gift of 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine should be leaving China for Trinidad and Tobago next week.
Deyalsingh also announced that vaccines from COVAX are expected to arrive on Monday.
The Chamber of Industry and Commerce, in a statement yesterday, said it is heartened to hear shipments of vaccines are due to arrive shortly and looks forward to hearing more details on the vaccine-acquisition plan. The business group said the stark reality of the Covid case numbers and the near-full capacity of the parallel health care system is sobering.
“We call on citizens to recognise their individual responsibility to keep themselves and their families safe even beyond the next two weeks.
“The Government cannot do this alone, all members of society have a part to play. All essential sectors have a significant responsibility to keep their customers and employees safe and we are confident that the majority of businesses have followed the relevant guidelines and protocols,” the Chamber said.
It noted the measures implemented by the Government until May 23 are necessary to curb, halt and reverse the current trend of Covid-19 infections and the Chamber supports the robust enforcement of the protocols by the authorities.
“We are hoping that at the end of these two weeks, the burden on the parallel healthcare system will be alleviated and allow for the lifting of restrictions,” the business group added.
Optimism
The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers said the news that the Government has acquired additional vaccines has provided some much-needed optimism in the current situation.
“As of the last press conference, the balance between saving lives and that of the operation of business in the pandemic economy is preserved and has not shifted to the detriment of life or livelihoods.
“The Government had no choice but to institute further restrictions given the escalating infection and mortality rates. We recognise the importance of life which is of paramount importance to us as a society,” it said.
But the Confederation also holds the view that the Government’s new “lockdown measures” were done without any strategic planning. It noted that consultation and dialogue between the various chambers of commerce and the Government is absolutely crucial at this time.
“We cannot have a lockdown measure changing every two days. There is a need to place a degree of predictability in our uncertain world. We must also recognise a need for robust planning and enforcement of the law when it comes to border security,” the Confereration lamented.
‘Slippery slope’
Chaguanas Chamber president Richie Sookhai told the Express these next two weeks are very crucial and the public along with the business sector has to play their part in getting the numbers back down to double and single digits.
“With these further restrictions it will have a negative impact on the economy and the population needs to be mindful of this, we are going down a slippery slope,” he said.
However, Sookhai added that more stringent steps to keep non-essential persons at home should have been enforced, but he is hopeful citizens adhere to the ongoing guidelines.
He also called on commercial banks to reduce the interest rates for businesses which have loans running, just for a certain period, so that the owners can gradually get back on their feet, after the restrictions are lifted.
Full support
Trinidad and Tobago Contractors’ Association (TTCA) president Glenn Mahabirsingh is in full support of the move to halt all construction activity, as he said these are perilous times and all hands need to be on deck at this time.
“No construction project is greater than saving lives and the relevant authorities saw it fit to close the sector, we all have to comply and take all the necessary precautions,” Mahabirsingh said.
And the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) is urging shoppers to follow the current advisory of one family member per supermarket.
SATT is reassuring customers that there is also no need to resort to panic buying, as stocks are estimated to last at least six months and supermarkets would remain open during the lockdown period as they are categorised as essential services.