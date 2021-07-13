Vaccines main solution to lifting Covid restrictions

Employees of Mario’s Pizzeria Ltd who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past three months will restart work when the food service sector reopens on Monday.
Workers who are not vaccinated will not be laid off but will not return to work just yet.
In an internal memo to staff yesterday, Mario’s chief executive officer Roger Harford stated that while vaccination is a personal choice and not mandated, staff members who are fully vaccinated and those who have received their first Covid-19 vaccine shot will be required to restart work from next week.
Speaking with the Express by phone, Harford said mandating staff to be vaccinated was not part of the company’s agenda.
But he believes vaccinations are the main solution towards lifting Covid-19 restrictions on all industries.
He stressed that no employee would be terminated for not wanting to take the jab.
Harford maintained that the main agenda was to survive and start back generating revenue in order to pay salaries and wages.
“We all have families and obligations that are currently strained. The direction this pandemic is taking us is down a road of instability and hardship,” he said. “The...company policy on vaccination will remain enforced to ensure our business survival and the health and safety of all staff and customers.”
Harford said in the memo that employees unable to be vaccinated due to health or medical reasons were required to provide a report with clear details of this from the certified medical practitioner.
“Fully vaccinated staff and staff in receipt of their first vaccination shot will be required to provide proof of vaccination by presenting an original copy of their immunisation card to their respective manager upon arrival at work,” the memo stated.
Harford told the Express that 20,000 vaccines were allocated to the food and beverage sector by the Ministry of Health and a mass vaccination drive, which was scheduled for today, has been cancelled because not enough workers signed up for the vaccines.
“I’m worried that if these 20,000 vaccines are not utilised (tomorrow) and Friday, the threat of extending the lockdown or another lockdown can jeopardise the industry. This is serious fear of owners right now,” Harford said.
Last week, Prestige Holdings CEO Simon Hardy said the franchise operator was seeking to ensure that the majority of its KFC employees were vaccinated before they returned to work.
Hardy was responding after some KFC employees told the Express they were exploring legal options after being told by the company that they will not be allowed to return to work when the food service sector is reopened if they do not get the Covid-19 vaccine.
“The Government has a policy of ‘Vaccinate To Operate’. So, if we do not vaccinate...we cannot operate,” Hardy said.
Hardy said Prestige Holdings was providing cash incentives to its staff to be vaccinated.
The company is also engaging with staff by giving them information and facilitating a Q&A session with a medical doctor.