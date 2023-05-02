Vaping expanding

Trinidad and Tobago’s vaping industry has been in existence since 2010 but it needs regulations and a new spark, stakeholders say.
There are now over 30 stores that sell e-cigarette and vaping accessories across the country.
According to owner of Vape Lot shop and president of the Vaping Association of Trinidad and Tobago (VAPTT) Richard Hill, when vaping was first introduced into this country there was a flood of customers, but now it’s just repeat customers.
Hill, who has been in the industry for the past eight years, said while the industry is not lucrative it is profitable and sustainable.
He said legitimate stores have a high in-vestment and high operating costs such as rent, staff, point-of-sale terminal (LINX) fees and utilities, adding this is why many small vendors sell in cellphone shops, pharmacies and out of their own vehicles to cut overhead expenses.
The VAPTT president said vaping products are imported from the UK, United States, and China, but for security reasons he did not wish to divulge how much is imported monthly.
Hill hopes the announced future entry of cigarette producer West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WITCO) into the vaping market will help lessen the bureaucracy in importing the products.
Last week Tuesday, WITCO’s managing director Raoul Glynn, who was speaking following the company’s 118th annual general meeting at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, said the company is planning to introduce vaping products.
Glynn did not disclose when the vaping products will hit the local market but said the tobacco company had observed there were a lot of consumers who had never smoked a cigarette before but who have started vaping.
Hill told Express Business that WITCO’s entry into the market should help with the challenges the vaping shops experience, especially from the Customs and Excise Division which needs to be educated about the products.
“You have a lot of people within the Division who do not know about the products and it would therefore go on hold before being released to the shop owners. So if WITCO opens the door and brings in the number of products for the vapers, then that helps the market to grow. You cannot stop the vaping shops from bringing products when WITCO will soon be doing the same,” Hill said.
Hill, who has two shops on Mucurapo Road and in Piarco Plaza, Piarco, is also calling on the Government to implement proper regulations as there is no current legislation regarding vaping or vaping products.
Regulations needed
In an interview with Express Business, Randy Ramlochan, who owns Caribbean Vapes Company, said when the industry first started it was very profitable, but over the years as products and technology kept changing, legitimate store owners are just able to survive and pay overhead expenses.
“This industry is constantly reinvesting. Vaping products change monthly and customers are always looking for new devices. Also because there are no regulations in place Customs and Excise Division does not always recognise the prod-ucts, so there is that issue of clearing the goods on time and foreign exchange re-mains a major issue for businessmen,” Ramlochan lamented.
He said with owning six stores between Central and South and with a monthly limit of US$3,000 on one’s credit card, it is difficult to bring in a lot of products to last.
“Even though there is a demand for vaping products we are challenged by the foreign exchange issue and cannot buy the amount of products we need,” he added.
Ramlochan said he was surprised to learn that WITCO will be selling vaping products soon as the tobacco company was against the industry.
“WITCO finally did research after fighting us for many years and saw that vaping is 95 per cent safer, but we welcome the company saying that vaping has benefits and educate the people because the shop owners try to tell customers vaping is the safer way to go,” he remarked.
Asked how many legitimate vaping stores there are across the country, Ramlochan said over 30 stores.
Jagdesh Samaroo owner of Ecig Express, who expressed the same sentiments as the other owners, said he sees WITCO entering the market as a win and not problematic for the vaping shops.
Samaroo also believes the time is now to regulate the industry as it is very challenging to operate now in its present condition.
He mentioned that all the legitimate stores import the certified products and he is hopeful that foreign exchange can be addressed, as it hinders business.
All the owners said vapers are from ages 18 to 60.
Hill said government should embrace the electronic cigarette industry as a powerful tool to help smokers kick the habit but medical experts have their doubts.
He said the Ministry of Health and Government need to pay attention to how the United Kingdom dealt with the vaping industry.
“The UK dealt with it differently. There are vaping kiosks at hospitals, businesses, and airports, as they recognise the health benefits of it. It’s a big win for the government if you get people off tobacco as the administration would not have to spend money on persons who go to the public hospital with health diseases associated with smoking tobacco. So there should be incentives for people to come off smoking and switch to vaping,” he said.
He suggested that insurance companies should also embrace vaping and look at the industry as a huge avenue in helping the public health sector.
What medical experts say
Oncologist Dr Kavi Capildeo, director of the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society, said the claim by WITCO that vaping is 95 per cent safer than smoking is based on an estimate made by Public Health England in 2015, which in turn was based on what was essentially an educated guess made by an independent group in 2014 at a time when vaping was not as wide-spread and evidence was more limited. He said e-cigarettes contain various toxic chemicals associated with lung injury and other adverse consequences.
Furthermore, Capildeo said nicotine is as addictive as heroin and cocaine, and it is common for many people to smoke and vape.
“Addicting a new generation of youths to nicotine will lock many of them into a lifetime of nicotine products, including tobacco,” he outlined.
Dr Asante Le Blanc, chairwoman of the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society, expressed disappointment with WITCO’s announcement of bringing vaping products to the markets soon.
“We are coming out of the acute phase of Covid-19. During the pandemic, we witnessed the devastating effects of this virus on smokers and vapers, yet WITCO is boasting about increased revenue and projections at the cost of the population’s health. We call for immediate attention to the legislation and change to prevent further devastation to the health of our citizens,” Le Blanc said.
The medical expert argued that the cancer society is concerned with the in-crease of persons in T&T vaping and the number of shops that continue to open.
“Again we call for an amendment in the legislation to address this. While we all know this will take time, we are prepared to do what we must as the national voice against cancer in Trinidad and Tobago by sensitising our population through education and awareness initiatives on the harmful effects of smoking and vaping. In 2020 we launched a youth programme against smoking and vaping. This announcement by WITCO only renews the mission for us to continue empowering young people with the information they need to reject vaping and the industry,” she added.