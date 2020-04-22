FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says 3,829 VAT refunds in cash totalling $260 million for the month of March, have been paid to businesses who were owed $250,000 or less per VAT period.
In a social media post Imbert said on Tuesday, the ministry decided to issue a further $200 million in VAT refunds in cash to all businesses owed between $250,000 and $500,000 per VAT period.
Businessmen have been clamouring for their VAT refunds for more than five years.
When the COVID-19 restrictions began in March, the Government announced additional fiscal and social measures to assist citizens and businesses during the pandemic.
Imbert at a media conference on March 23, said that the Government owed $6,225,617,665 in VAT refunds to more than 10,000 registered companies and assured it will pay the refunds to those owed up to $250,000 which will cost the Government approximately $280 million.
And regarding the income tax refund payments, the minister said 17,195 individual cheques were issued in March and the first week in April, 2020 totalling $116 million.
“This week, cheques will be issued to all outstanding individual income tax refunds, totalling to $124 million, which will assist another 7,900 taxpayers,” Imbert added at the news conference last month.
The minister earlier stated the payout to people owed outstanding income tax refunds will cost the State around $110 million.
To further assist citizens who lost their jobs last month due to the pandemic, the Government announced that the temporary salary relief grant of up to $1500 a month will be issued to people who qualify for a period of up to three months.
At last week’s post-Cabinet news conference, Imbert said since the forms were made available at police stations and online 38,000 people applied.
He added that the applications are being evaluated in batches and shortly, disbursements of grants will begin.
The Government has set aside some $400 million for the grant, which covers payments for the months of April, May and June.