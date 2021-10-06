VAT removal will save customers $$

This was revealed by president of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), Rajiv Diptee, during a virtual, post-budget analysis on Tuesday night.
With the help of S&S Persad Supermarket in Mayaro, SATT put together a shopping basket of biscuits, cooking oil, canned vegetables, cornflakes, canned fish, canned meat, curry, juice, sausages, ketchup, bottled water and pigtail, the items from which VAT will be removed from November 1. The group then compared the prices before the and with the removal of the VAT on the items from November 1.
“We decided to see how the removal of VAT on these items will work in the interest of the consumer,” Diptee said.
“We did one unit of each good and three pounds thereabout of pigtail. We’re going to go to the cash register and see how this works out.”
He said they did a grand total of the items based on pre-budget prices.
“It came up to $311.80 pre-budget. The same description of goods post-budget is $278.72 So, let’s examine this equation for the consumer: With VAT, $311, without VAT, $279. The savings to the consumer is about $32 and change. So basically, removing VAT from these items is removing 12.5 per cent from your bill.”
Diptee noted the shopping basket was based on the generalisation of the items given in the budget.
The budget did not specify what type of biscuits or cooking oil, for instance, would be zero-rated for VAT.
“When you look at biscuits there’s salty, sweet and savoury. When you look at cooking oil, there’s grapeseed, canola, soyabean and olive. What exactly is it that we’re getting into? We’re hoping to get some revision of this,” he said.
As for rapidly climbing food prices, Diptee said supermarkets are price takers, not price setters.
“The SATT wants to remind everyone that supermarkets in Trinidad and Tobago, as net importers of food, are price takers and not price setters. As long as we are not manufacturing, making or growing something, we’re going to be importing it,” said Diptee.
He said supermarkets continue to face challenges accessing foreign exchange to import food.
However, in order to ensure some level of food security, the SATT, between March 2020 and now, has expanded its basic food items list.
He identified the ease of doing business as another major constraint in relation to clearing goods. A great deal of red tape continues to linger, he said.
The cost of shipping has also soared.
“The cost of a container pre-Covid, in October 2019, was close to $3,000. Today its $15,000, $16,000, $17,000 for a container of goods, regardless of what’s in it.”
Diptee said all imported goods, not just food items, are affected.