Finance Minister Colm Imbert is reassuring the business community that cheques for VAT refunds of up to $250,000 and income tax refunds of up to $20,000 will be delivered by the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost), as previously announced.
On Tuesday, TTPost, in a public notice, indicated a suspension of certain services during the period March 31 to April 15.
But in a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Finance said the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) is working closely with TTPost to ensure that, as with the other special services identified in the TTPost public notice, cheques for VAT refunds of up to $250,000 and income tax refunds of up to $20,000 will be delivered as the ministry had previously announced.
In an updated social media post, Imbert said the Inland Revenue Division has so far during this week issued 13,274 income tax refunds totalling $98 million, and 3,841 VAT refunds totalling $260 million.
Info on salary relief soon
And regarding the salary relief grant announced last month, Imbert, in a tweet, said the criteria, procedures and application forms will be published shortly for people within the National Insurance Board (NIB) database.
“After this phase is operational, we shall move to assist other workers who are outside of the NIB system.”
On Tuesday, an employee of the NIB told the Express the organisation was yet to receive information about the grant.
On March 23, the minister announced that the temporary salary relief grant of up to $1,500 would be offered for a period of up to three months.