“LAST week’s economic forecast is out of date, and no one can be sure what the future holds”, said Bill Conerly, business-focused economist at the Forbes Magazine. These sentiments encapsulate the situation in which most nations’ economies currently find themselves, primarily due to the emergence of the highly contagious novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the fourth quarter of 2019. As of now, by the first quarter of 2020, it has spread to virtually every country across the globe.