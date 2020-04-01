Colm Imbert

(flashback)‘above board’: Finance Minister Colm Imbert at a news conference on Tuesday at his office in the Eric Williams Financial Complex in Port of Spain.

 —Photo: jermaine cruickshank

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is reassuring the business community that cheques for VAT refunds of up to $250,000 and income tax refunds of up to $20,000 will be delivered by the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost), as previously ­announced.

On Tuesday, TTPost, in a ­public ­notice, indicated a suspension of ­certain services during the period March 31 to April 15.

But in a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Finance said the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) is working closely with TTPost to ensure that, as with the other special services ­identified in the TTPost public notice, cheques for VAT refunds of up to $250,000 and income tax refunds of up to $20,000 will be delivered as the ministry had previously announced.

In an updated social media post, Imbert said the Inland Revenue Division has so far during this week issued 13,274 income tax refunds totalling $98 million, and 3,841 VAT refunds totalling $260 million.

Info on salary relief soon

And regarding the salary relief grant announced last month, Imbert, in a tweet, said the criteria, procedures and application forms will be published shortly for people within the National Insurance Board (NIB) database.

“After this phase is operational, we shall move to assist other workers who are outside of the NIB system.”

On Tuesday, an employee of the NIB told the Express the organisation was yet to receive information about the grant.

On March 23, the minister announced that the temporary salary relief grant of up to $1,500 would be offered for a period of up to three months.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WiPay, MasterCard roll-out online payment

WiPay, MasterCard roll-out online payment

MASTERCARD, the American network payment processing giant, has signed a multimillion dollar, multi-year and multi-country non-equity investment in T&T’s WiPay, which will lead to the roll-out of a new virtual card by the end of April.

How COVID-19 is making economies sick

How COVID-19 is making economies sick

“LAST week’s economic forecast is out of date, and no one can be sure what the future holds”, said Bill Conerly, business-focused economist at the Forbes Magazine. These sentiments encapsulate the situation in which most nations’ economies currently find themselves, primarily due to the emergence of the highly contagious novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the fourth quarter of 2019. As of now, by the first quarter of 2020, it has spread to virtually every country across the globe.

Handling Investor

Handling Investor

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) is charged with reviewing and investigating all complaints and ‘tips’ received in relation to the securities industry, including, but not limited to, those made against broker-dealers, investment advisers, underwriters, reporting issuers and self-regulatory organisations.

Rush to beat the old $100s deadline

Rush to beat the old $100s deadline

THERE were long lines outside the Central Bank in Port of Spain yesterday, as people rushed to exchange old $100 bills for new polymer notes, on the final day to complete the transaction.