Vee Vault...the gem of Cedros

While the hectic and bustling nightlife of Port of Spain’s Ariapita Avenue is significantly different from the modest and easy-going pace of Cedros, Veekash Rampaul says the neighbourhood is a gastronomic jewel nestled on Trinidad’s Southwestern edge.
Rampaul is the chef at his family-run business, Vee Vault Restaurant and Bar. For the Rampauls, their restaurant offers an explosion of flavour and an unforgettable dining experience, particularly for locals in the region who don’t want to drive or travel far just for a nice evening out.
Vee Vault Restaurant and Bar, located along the Southern Main Road in Cedros, is one of the newest establishments to open in the fishing village. The family-run eatery began operations in February of this year and has been gradually establishing itself among Trinidad’s many gastronomic options.
The Rampaul family has capitalised on their good fortune by taking advantage of the beautiful and verdant surroundings as there are no significant restaurant competitors in the area. It invites customers to take in the untamed beauty of the surroundings while savouring fusion cuisine that combines regional and global flavours.
Given that it is not only family-run but was also established by family, Vee Vault differs slightly from other family-style eateries.
As we began building about eight years ago, the majority of people, he claimed, “could not see our notion or dream”.
Rampaul credited his father as being very helpful in taking on the family ideas and gradually laying the groundwork for the restaurant.
“We considered changing to a grocery, a pizzeria, a meat shop, and many more during the constructing phase,” he stated. The one concept we all agreed on, though, was a restaurant. First of all, I’m a chef. Second, we spent a lot of time in Cedros, and anytime we got hungry and weren’t in the mood for our auntie’s delicious home-cooked meals, it was always difficult to get food. I have had the opportunity to attend TTHTI in Chaguaramas and spent years working at Crowne Plaza 360 Restaurant, Checkered Flag, and then opened Cajun Fusion and Jus Trini in Atlantic Plaza with one of my mentors. During that time, I obtained tremendous experience in the food sector.”
Rampaul claims that the family faced difficulties along the way despite not having to compete with other well-known eateries save from a few modest roadside businesses.
Due to early poor workmanship and, more crucially, the exorbitant expense of labour, very few tasks were contracted out. We then made the decision to travel to Cedros every weekend and work on it gradually until it was finished. We spent around eight years making the property’s overgrown bush into what it is today. We valued commitment, tenacity, hard work, and selflessness, Rampaul added.
When we first launched the restaurant, the majority of the comments we received were unfavorable, but the family handled the criticism well and persisted, according to Rampaul.
He stated, “Our travel experiences and the various cultures we encountered are reflected in the design, colours, and atmosphere of the restaurant.”
“We wanted to build something with the things we liked. Most people believe, nah, Cedros is not the place for that; you have to go to Sando or Town, but we love Cedros,” he said.
We come from a long line of ambitious and hard-working folks. Therefore, the people who are known as our founding fathers are depicted in the restaurant. We would not have had the chance to go as we did without them. My dad’s uncle was one of the masterminds in making sure our foundation was as strong as it is today,“ he stated.
Rampaul claims that his father’s cancer diagnosis last year had a significant impact on the family. It became the impetus for the family to work together to make sure the company was successful.
The Rampaul family claims that more than 75 per cent of the structure was constructed from scratch with the help of a sizable group of Spanish friends and employees.
He said, “We believe Cedros and the people need something nice for their community and this was always the dream. Additionally, it was designed for the weekend visitors from the outside community, so we included a space with restrooms for women and children, particularly because Cedros lacks any kind of facilities for families on beach trips or road trips.”
The Rampaul family wants to include a bed and breakfast resort option in their growing culinary concept.
“We are now developing on the land, where we are building luxury residences and cabins to provide to families and couples,” he said.
Rampaul claims that the family is adamant about preserving nature and the wildlife, and as a result, they insist on keeping their property as natural as possible so that it blends in with the surroundings.
We would provide all-inclusive drinks and snacks along with weekend rental rates, he said.
The Vee Vault opens daily at 9 a.m.