VEGETABLE prices have skyrocketed days before the Hindu festival of Divali.
But vendors and farmers say high prices were caused by floods, and reduced production as a result Covid-19 restrictions.
While many consumers have expressed worry about high produce prices, some recalled that the increases were common at this time of year.
Vendors and farmers have also defended their prices in the context of the ongoing pandemic and of a more subdued Divali celebration this year, saying they will not make the same profits as they normally do.
In just over a week, the price of tomatoes per pound has increased by almost $10, going from around $12 per pound to as much as $22 in some markets.
Tomatoes are a Divali staple, used to make the much-loved tomatoes choka and are a key ingredient in vegetarian dishes that form part of the celebration of the annual Festival of Lights.
Hindus would have embarked on a fast from meat and animal products before the holy day, which is being celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.
Melongene, the star of such dishes as baigan choka, has also seen an increase from as low as $5 per pound up to three weeks ago to $12-$15 per pound this week.
Melongene and tomatoes were also not plentiful at the markets, while the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation’s (Namdevco) daily price tracker placed the wholesale cost of tomatoes at $33.07 per kilogram (or 2.2 lbs) this week.
Saturday’s celebrations will take place under public health restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The festival usually sees big gatherings of families and communities coming together on Divali evening, over East Indian food and the traditional lighting of clay deyas. However, groups larger than ten people are currently not allowed.
A number of large Divali events, including the hugely popular Divali Nagar in Chaguanas, will be held virtually. Some vendors said the shrunken celebrations mean less cooking this Divali and therefore, fewer sales. Some products are also scarcer than usual, including chataigne and mango.
“We are definitely not getting the Divali sales,” one Chaguanas market vendor said on Monday. “People don’t only buy the day before Divali. A lot of people who have big celebrations at their homes would normally start buying certain things more than a week before. Those are things like mango and chataigne, which we are also not getting. I believe this is because of the rain this year. A lot of suppliers of chataigne are saying they had no crop this year.”
Wetter conditions this rainy season, as well as flooding in parts of South, Central and East Trinidad, were also blamed for high tomato and melongene prices.
“There were a lot of problems with rot and mould this season and with certain pests,” one Central-based farmer told the Express. “I know some farmers who didn’t harvest melongene at all.”
The farmer said prices of green seasonings had gone up for similar reasons, noting that chive bundles were going at $3 each two weeks ago but were now priced at $5 each or, in San Juan and Central markets, three bundles for $10.
Peppers hot, cucumber prices cool
Hot pepper prices are hot this season, having gone from a wholesale price of $200 for 40 lbs about three weeks ago, to $500 for the same amount this week - resulting in some retailers selling at $2 per pepper.
“That’s the price from the farmers,” a Chaguanas market vendor stated. “But that is normal at this time of year.”
The increase was blamed on supply and demand, as well as bad weather, which mostly impacted ground-level crops.
“Pepper is always a problem at this time of year,” the farmer said. “It is a very sensitive crop and a lot of farmers struggled this year because of prolonged wet conditions.”
Patchoi was scarce and going for $10-$12 per bundle, while cauliflower was all but absent the past week and is being sold around $15 a pound where available.
Imported cauliflower was more prevalent, even in the fresh markets, and vendors said customers were paying up to $30 per head.
Bodi was $10 a bundle, with the wholesale price pegged at $60 per five-lb bundle on Namdevco’s price tracker.
Another vine-grown crop, cucumber, was plentiful and going for about $3 per pound at most vendors.
The agency also placed the price per kilogram of pumpkin at $5.51 and this was reflected at the markets with retail prices per pound of around $4.
Ochroes remained mostly steady at $15 per 100, with most retailers selling two to three ochroes per dollar. Dasheen bush was selling at between $8 and $10 per bundle in two markets visited by the Express and was plentiful.
A number of people who were preparing to celebrate this weekend said they were unaffected by the prices, which they called “normal” for this time.
“These are the normal Divali prices, every year,” said one housewife.
Others said the higher prices of some items were made irrelevant by the pandemic restrictions, as they would not be hosting as many guests this year.
Namdevco has continued to encourage the public to support its farmers’ markets, which aim to reduce the cost of fresh produce from farm to table.
Urging customers to get their “Divali shopping done early”, the agency earlier this week advised via its Facebook page that it will host a farmers’ market at the Divali Nagar site in Endeavour, Chaguanas, from noon to 6 p.m. today.
The Chaguanas Farmers’ Market held at the Ministry of Agriculture’s head office, will take place as usual on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon, Namdevco advised.
The public is also encouraged to download the agency’s free AgriPrice app, available in Play Store and App Store, to keep abreast of daily wholesale prices, it said.