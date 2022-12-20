Vemco, Upfield launch new vegan products

IF YOU are a vegan or just want to eat healthy, there are some new food options on the market from Violife.
Upfield, which is headquartered in the United States, teamed up with Vemco to launch this latest product on the T&T market.
When Unilever Global Sales sold the spread business in 2018, which includes margarine, it was sold to Upfield.
In a presentation made by Shelly Ann Simon, divisional manager of Vemco, during the launch on the rooftop at The Brix Hotel last week, Violife was described as a plant-based, 100 per cent vegan product, made from coconut oil, free from dairy, preservatives, gluten and lactose.
The products are also fortified with Vitamin B12, which plays a vital role in the metabolism of every cell in human bodies.
During an interview with Express Business, Simon said the partnership happened with Upfield in 2019 after the spread business was sold to them by Unilever and Vemco became the distributing brand for the margarine products.
“As business partners when there are opportunities for innovations, we are always assessing if the new product would be the right fit for T&T’s market. This Violife product is absolutely the right fit, as we have so many consumers who fast for Lent, Eid, Divali, or just do different diets and do not want to consume meat for health reasons.”So it made sense to introduce this product,” she explained.
Simon said Violife blocks, slices, grated, and spreadable products hit the supermarkets in July, and the response has been good.
“The reason why we had the launch this month is because we sold out our products quickly. We underestimated the response from retailers and consumers. Therefore, we had to wait for more products to come in. The feedback has been fantastic from vegans and non-vegans, who have tried it,” she concurred.
Also speaking at the launch was Vemco’s chief executive officer, Christopher Alcazar, who said the company recognised that it had to make progress beyond the dairy industry.
“Our Upfield partners are very passionate about this business. I went off to see their research centre and if you see the amazing things these folks are doing and what the company is coming with. When you go to their kitchens, the chefs are not vegans, and what they are trying to do is evolve products so they taste exactly like the things we love,” Alcazar said.
He noted that healthy options and the plant-based vegan products are something that Vemco is pleased to partner with Upfield for.
Upfield’s Caribbean manager, Lorraine Ospina, said Violife is for everyone—vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians—anyone looking to decrease their intake of animal-based products and introduce more plant-based options.
“Over the past few years, veganism has become more than a diet. People are concerned about the planet and the side effects of meat and dairy products. Violife is relevant to today’s realities and mega trends, to all needs and occasions, to all audiences and types of people, to all age groups and genders,” Ospina explained.
She indicated that the product has a variety of styles, flavors, and formats to suit all preferences. Slices, blocks, grated, and creamy are available in a variety of flavors including Cheddar, Gouda, Mozzarella, and smoked.
“Our products melt, grill, grate, toast, and roast; they are simple to use and spread.For anything you use cheese in, you can find an option to substitute easily with Violife—with no compromise to taste or quality,” Ospina highlighted.
She explained in detailed form that the future of food is plant-based, and it tastes incredible.
“We’re leading the way when it comes to creating delicious, natural, and nutritious foods that people want to eat and chefs want to cook with. “People around the world are joining the plant-based food movement, where making even small changes can have a big impact,” the Caribbean manager identified.
About Vemco
Founded in 1958, Vemco is a leading local manufacturer and distributor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) in the Caribbean region.
Vemco is part of Caribbean Distribution Partners Limited (CDP), which was set up in July 2015, as a 50/50 joint venture between Agostini’s Ltd, one of T&T’s leading public companies, and the Goddard Enterprises Ltd group of Barbados.
CDP includes major FMCG distribution companies from around the Caribbean like Trinidad’s Hand Arnold and Pepsico, Barbados’ Hanschell Innis Limited and Guyana’s Desinco Limited.
In October 2016, Vemco Ltd was acquired by CDP and became a part of this group, thereby increasing the focus and strength of Vemco as a distribution company. CDP allows for both its group owned brands and those that it represents on behalf of international partners to see growth in the coming years and expects that it will further position the group to be the partner of choice, in the Caribbean region.
Vemco exports manufactured brands to over 15 Caribbean territories and regions in the United States. It also manufactures private labels for leading brands in the Caribbean Region including: Lasco, Grace, Eve, Staff, Cuisine and Catelli.
Vemco also forms part of the Victor E. Mouttet Group which consists of several companies from varying industries including: food manufacturing; food and beverage distribution; restaurant and property management and pharmaceutical distribution
Major imported brands distributed by Vemco include: Kerrygold, Quaker, Campbell’s, Dole, Tropicana, Pepperidge Farm, & Purina.