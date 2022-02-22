Vendors cool to Taste of Carnival

IN PAST years, Carnival was a significant income-generating opportunity for the thousands of people throughout T&T who make their living by selling goods on the streets.
Nuts, soft drinks, preservatives, cigarettes and sweet vendors were a common sight. Vendors selling local dishes pelau, phulorie, roti and bake and buljol, prepared on the spot, occupied space in the Carnival landscape at major pitstops like Independence Square, Ariapita Avenue and at the mecca—the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port Of Spain.
But as the country prepares for A Taste of Carnival, some downtown vendors say they are not all prepared to sell for this festival.
Among the reasons people cited for not engaging in commerce during the Carnival period are that they were already coping with reduced income since the pandemic raged from March 2020; namely a reduction for Christmas and Valentine’s Day (February 14).
Some vendor also cited the fact that there is a lack of incentive as there will be no parade of the bands on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. They also said they were unaware of the designated spots, and they did not want to engage in a “cat and mouse game” with police.
More importantly, the vendors who are opting to sell said they probably expected to earn between $200 and $1000 in profits, which is much less than previous years when they made massive profits ranging from $10,000 to $30,000.
Another prevailing sentiment is that the spirit of Carnival has greatly diminished and that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should have once again halted Carnival celebrations.
Even those who say they intend to sell on the Carnival days appear to be unenthusiastic about it.
Remembering the good times
“Not this year. There is no true spirit of Carnival. Only a Taste Of Carnival.”
So said Curepe resident Sharon Daniel, who sells produce on Charlotte Street (Chinatown), Port Of Spain.
Daniel has been vending for the past 27 years, and looked forward to Carnival to set up shop at Broadway in Port Of Spain. Coupled with the opportunity to earn decent income, Daniel enjoyed the conviviality and camaraderie. She got a first class seat to the Parade of the Bands, which showcased traditional mas characters like bats and burrokeets. She enjoyed the bikini and beads bands and the sweet soca music that pulsated across the torrid heat.
Interviewed last Wednesday, Daniel said: “I won’t be putting myself out there this year. I miss the years when I made money at Carnival. I find Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should not have had Carnival. I would usually sell on Broadway. I sold drinks, pelau, crab and callaloo. The tourists would look for me. We even became friends. I would make my US dollars. It was great. I depended on Carnival to make some money.”
Daniel added: “It got tougher when they stopped bands from passing down Broadway. Carnival began to lose its lustre. We didn’t have a good Carnival. They need to bring back Carnival on the streets of Port of Spain. Carnival is for the people, of the people and by the people. It will only last for a small while, when you take it elsewhere. Big money will only drive Carnival for a time. Only the people can save Carnival. Give it back to the people.”
Asked about income, Daniel added: “From Carnival Friday to Carnival Monday and Tuesday, I would make some money. Sometimes I might spend about $15,000 in drinks. I might even get a $30,000. in profit. I could pay of some debts and save some money. I would pay about $1200 for a spot. I cooked everything there. I had water. Having water by your booth, is not a new concept for Covid 19. Vendors always had to have water, soap and keep the space clean. If you pass by you would see people sweeping the area to are going to occupy to vend. We had to be more vigilant with cleanliness and hygiene during Covid 19.”
Charlotte Street vendor Joseph Castillo said: “I will not be vending. We don’t even know if you can vend by Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS) We don’t know the details.” We don’t wany any bacchanal with the police. Any ‘cat and mouse’ game. Then we have a lot of crime on Charlotte Street. The police need to look at the escape routes. Step up patrols. This is the peoples’ street. It offers the best bargains. It has its own energy. It is part of our heritage. But people will not venture here if the crime continues. The mayor (Joel Martinez) and the State have to intervene.”
Less effort
San Juan resident soft drinks vendor Vanessa Lewis, normally sells on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, for Carnival.
Lewis said: “I will be selling. But I will not invest much. Depending on how it goes, I will send and buy drinks and ice. I don’t even expect to make $1000. I would be happy with the little cacada I get. In the times gone by, when Carnival was bubbling, I would make about $10,000 to $15,000 in profit. But nothing like that now.”
“Even some of the bands that passed by before the pandemic, would have had their all-inclusive sections. People can get everything on the trucks. Some people might give you a sale. We just have to wait and see how it will turn out,” added Lewis.
On Independence Square, Morvant vendor Valerie Lynch, who normally sells bandannas and rags, said: “I plan to sell. I am not sure where. I don’t expect to make much money. But I will try. I am so glad when I get a small sale. Even if it’s $10.
Jewelry vendor, Ann Persad, said: “I am coming out. I did not make any money for Valentine’s Day. Just about $300. Normally, people would buy about $1,000 to $1,500 in items like bangles, earrings and rings. But I still have to come out and make some money. Maybe I might make $200.”
Between serving double and pies, Tabaquite vendor Amanda Noreiga said: “We are hoping to make about $10,000. We just sell. Somebody else makes the doubles. This is street food. Prepared with condiments like chadon beni and pepper sauce. Doubles fetch $5 and pies $6. We can’t stay home and hope it will work out. We have to come out and sell. We have to try.”
Food vendor Denise Thomas said: “I will be selling pelau and coleslaw at $30 or $35. Homemade juices fetch $10. Same spot on Independence Square. I am sure my customers will find me. They like my ‘sweet han.’ After liming or after partying, they would pop by. But it doesn’t have any large number of events. I might have driven up and parked up outside some events. But National Carnival Commission (NCC) kept changing the calendar. I could not plan. I might have tackled one or two shows. Tried to see if I could have made a small change.”
Spending time with family
Music vendor Richard “Cokey” Joseph, who sells CDs from his cart, said: “Sales are going okay. $20. for a CD. I am making about $200. or $500. every day. It could pick up. Some people are even requesting the great David Rudder hits like Bahia Girl. Some people want spicy chutney. Some people want the Take Bamboo soca. But I am not selling for Carnival. Some of my relatives are flying in. I want to spend some quality time with them. Maybe go to the beach. People don’t want a taste of Carnival. People want everything. I would watch mas or calypso on TV. I am sure they will have some programmes.”
“I might come out Ash Wednesday. Some tourists and visitors buy the CDs to take back for their friends, co workes and family. I might make a small change,” added Joseph.