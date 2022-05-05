Vendors hoping for the best

Mothers will get extra special treatment on Sunday—lavish lunches, concerts and gifts of perfumes and roses.
Meanwhile, mere days before the celebration, Port of Spain businesspeople—vendors and hucksters—are reporting slow sales. They are cautiously optimistic that it will pick up today.
On the Brian Lara Promenade, a cross-section of crafters had set up shop since Tuesday. They sold a dizzying array of items ranging from cayenne and regular tamarind balls ($5 each), coconut fudge ($10 each), charcoal soaps ($30 each), ceramic cornucopias ($350 and up), and hand-crafted jewelry ($120 and up).
They also sold indigenous products like cocoa ($35 a bottle), coconut oil ($35 a bottle) and Sangre Grande honey ($70, $125 and $180).
Vincentian born, but a Laventille resident, Vaneta Graham, 60, who has been vending for about 15 years, said: “This year has been the slowest. I think it’s because of the Covid-19. We lost a lot of our clientele over the past two years. Who knows? Maybe some people died.
“We are back out. But sales are slow. I hope sales will pick up. We have to hope for the best. I have four children. I wish all the mothers enjoy the day. My mother (Agatha Nisbit) died at 90.”
Graham sold ceramic dogs ($300), a pair of boots ($185), and angel wall plaques ($350).
Morvant resident Margaret Ramsay sold ginger- and sorrel-flavoured soaps at $10 each; along with oils infused with peppermint, rosemary and castor flavours at $30 each. Her body butter costs $25 each, and sugar scrubs at $20 each. She said: “It’s going okay. But it could be better. It might pick up.”
Asked what advice she would like to impart to mothers, as a mother of three, she said: “Patience. It’s a challenging period. Even waiting for customers. It’s baked salmon, chicken, vegetable medley, peas, rice and macaroni pie for Mother’s Day lunch.”
Peeping from behind apertures in the foliage, Santa Cruz resident Jenny Edwards-Roberts said: “Sales are not the best. But we have to give God thanks.”
She sold a variety of plants, ranging from cacti at $30 each, crotons at $85, and potted ornamentals at $140.
Edwards-Roberts, a mother of two, added: “They call Santa Cruz ‘The Bathroom’ since it’s always raining. Ideal for ‘green thumbs’.
Offering advice, she said: “People are acting as though the pandemic is over. Be vigilant. Too carefree.”
Raising autistic son
La Horquetta resident Patricia Constantine sold tumeric oil and sea moss lotion at $40. She purchases the dried sea moss from Toco residents at $25 a pound. Meanwhile, she is also busy raising her two children, Cyan, 18, and an autistic son, Christian, eight.
She said: “I get a lot of help from the Ministry of Social Development. They provide an aide when he’s in school. We get counselling. He keeps me company when I am making the products. He does not get in the way. He plays with what he likes. There are some textures that he avoids. He’s my darling. My doux doux.”
Tunapuna creative couple Celen and Crystal Rodriguez displayed their hand-crafted organic jewelry.
They often make the trek to Toco for “donkey”, “deer” and “horse” eyes, which are strung into necklaces.
Celen Rodriguez said: “Most children today don’t know what a ‘donkey eye’ is. They think you had to kill a donkey.
“Long ago, children would remove it from the pods, and rub it on each other. We get some seeds from the Blackman ranch in Piparo. We know Sheldon and Nailah Blackman.”
His spouse added: “We import camel bone for bracelets. We have the ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic symbol—the ankh. We have to ramp up production for Emancipation Day.”
More importantly, she said: “We came through a pandemic. People should just pause and give God thanks for life.”
Sales slow in malls
Even spacious malls were devoid of crowds invading the stores to purchase items such as jewelry, clothing and handbags.
At Excellent City Centre Mall, businesswoman Fareeda “Perfume Lady” Mohammed said: “Slow sales. Before, we could not even stop to eat. We went to The Falls (Westmoorings). It was almost like a ghost town.
“I thought after emerging from the pandemic, it would have been my jump-start. I am not fooling myself. It won’t pick up much. I have to pay rent.”
She added: “On Saturday, it would be mostly the urban crowd. They would be coming in for bargains like two perfumes at $100. I have beautiful gift sets at $350 and up.”
Mohammed also complained about competition from vendors who are selling similar items on the streets.
“We have to pay rent. And they don’t. It can’t be fair.”