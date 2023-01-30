The Central Statistical Office (CSO) data shows that the T&T economy defied forecasts and grew in the first quarter of 2022, according to Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

In a news release yesterday, Imbert said the CSO previously estimated that real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would decline by 0.1 per cent.

However, he said the economy grew by 1.6 per cent in that quarter and GDP grew by 6.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2022.