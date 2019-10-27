ONE day last week—it must have been Tuesday, my offday—I was flipping through the newsroom of the T&T Stock Exchange website, when I came across a notice that read: “The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from Massy advising that a shareholder connected to a director purchased 109,273 Massy shares on October 21, 2019.” That’s interesting, I thought to myself, as I headed directly to the pulldown menu that allows viewers to get all of the recent notices of the companies listed on the local stock exchange.