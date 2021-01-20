BHP announced yesterday that, after 16 years of leadership as BHP’s country manager for Trinidad and Tobago, Vincent Pereira will retire, effective June 2021.
Michael Stone, operations manager in Trinidad and Tobago, will succeed him as country manager.
Pereira joined BHP in 2005 and has more than 35 years of experience in the energy sector, both in Trinidad and Tobago and in the US. He is an engineer by profession and holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA). He serves as a director on the board of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago and previously served as its chairman.
Stone has been with BHP for 18 years, working across Trinidad and Tobago and the US, within senior roles in operations, commercial and finance. He has diverse experience within the energy sector in both onshore and offshore operations. In his current role as operations manager in Trinidad and Tobago, he is accountable for safe and efficient production delivery and leads the operations team. Michael is a former Trinidad and Tobago National Scholarship winner and holds an MBA (with distinction) from the Richard Ivey School of Business in Ontario, Canada.
Geraldine Slattery, BHP’s president of petroleum operations, said: “Vincent has been instrumental to BHP’s growth and success in Trinidad and Tobago. He has helped BHP earn the position as a sector leader through strong safety and consistent financial and operational performance. Under Vincent’s tenure we’ve reached significant milestones, including the development and approval of our Ruby project and our frontier deepwater exploration programme, resulting in a major gas discovery. Vincent’s commitment to growing our footprint and maximising local content has been a great benefit for BHP and for Trinidad and Tobago. He’s been a true advocate for the energy industry and we are grateful for his contribution.”
As for Stone’s appointment, Slattery said: “As we mark our 25th year of business in Trinidad and Tobago, I have confidence in Michael to take the reins and add a new perspective. Through various senior roles within Petroleum, Michael has played a key part in major projects, is a genuine people leader with deep knowledge of our business and sector, and is passionate about the success of BHP in Trinidad and Tobago. I look forward to the continued success of our Trinidad and Tobago business under Michael’s leadership.”
“The last 16 years at BHP have been a privilege and collectively represent a lifelong dream in my career, which would not have been possible without the commitment of my BHP colleagues and industry partners. I am proud of the milestones we’ve achieved together and equally grateful for any challenges we’ve faced that have made us stronger today. We’ve come far in Trinidad and Tobago and we have a lot more to look forward to under Michael’s stewardship. He is absolutely the right person to continue unlocking value for BHP and for Trinidad and Tobago,” said Pereira.
For his part, Stone said: “I have enjoyed working with Vincent and am both honoured and humbled by the opportunity to succeed him as country manager of Trinidad and Tobago. Vincent has shown unwavering commitment to this business and I share the same passion and dedication. I’m truly energised by the work ahead and the people I’ll be working alongside with to continue progressing our business in Trinidad and Tobago.”
BHP said that, in the coming months, both Stone and Pereira will work together to effectively manage the transition.