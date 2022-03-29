Volvo’s C40 Recharge coming to T&T

SWEDISH automotive manufacturer, Volvo, launched its first ever “born to be purely electric,” vehicle to the Latin America and Caribbean market in Mexico City last week, as the local dealer, Massy Motors prepares to introduce the car to Trinidad and Tobago later this year.
In a two-day event hosted in Polanco last week, the C40 Recharge fully electric car was presented to Latin America as a “revolutionary,” addition to the world of vehicle electrification, both globally and locally.
Equipped with two P8 AWD (all wheel drive) electric motors and generating 408 hp of power and 660 Nm. of torque, Volvo says the car offers a range of around 440 km (WLTP, Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) on a single charge and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h within 4.7 seconds.
Inspired by Scandinavian architecture, light and nature, the new car boasts an entirely leather-free interior in line with the brand’s animal cruelty stance.
Volvo said the design of the car—which features a panoramic glass roof that optimises for weather conditions and a front trunk to complement its 413-litre rear trunk—is meant to intertwine the “comforts of an SUV, with the design of a coupe”.
With no start button, the vehicle’s engine springs to life when the driver enters with the key, buckles the seatbelt and moves the gear to the D position. In addition to these features, the C40 makes use of a Google Automotive Services System that allows for temperature control, voice command, over-the-air updates and a number of other safety features.
Described by the company as an intended “emotional” purchase, the car’s launch came days after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced an intended shift to electric vehicles for public transportation given rising fuel prices.
Speaking with the Express Business at the launch, Volvo’s Latin American president, Luis Rezende said that with the introduction of this vehicle to the local market, the company hopes to influence a move to a more environmentally conscious world, one that includes Trinidad and Tobago.
Charging ports
According to Rezende, Volvo has plans to install approximately 23 AC (alternating current) charging points throughout Trinidad and Tobago before the end of 2022. DC (direct current) charging points, which would produce a faster charge would depend on the local demand and potential collaboration, he said.
A response from local interests, he said, is crucial to move forward in DC charging.
“My team has the goal to deliver by the end of this year. That is the goal, we talk about AC charge, which is not a big deal to install, we have done more than 1,000 in Brazil, 150 in Colombia and all over. It should not be a big deal to deliver this year, but I guess you can come afterwards to say if we delivered or not. It is around 20 to 23, it cannot be lower than that, because if you imagine it has to be in supermarkets, it has to be in malls. Probably the sales are concentrated in the capital, the same situation.
“DC charge depends on the countries; we have different strategies. For instance in Brazil we don’t have a company that is doing it so we need to do it for ourselves and then probably in the future someone will try to combine it. But in the Dominican Republic and Panama there are companies that are doing it. You just need to sign with them, and it is very good. In Mexico there is a group of companies and automakers that make sure it will be a good installation. In Trinidad and Tobago, I am not too updated, but they need to come with an answer fast. For me, it is crucial,” he said.
Asked about Volvo’s marketing to a lower income, small island developing state such as Trinidad and Tobago, Rezende told Express Business that he was aware of the economic realities.
However, he said, the company’s focus remains primarily on environmental sustainability.
Through the offering of the C40 Recharge, he said, the company hopes to influence other brands to adopt similar stances and thus increase the presence of electric vehicles in the market.
“I think the reality is not that different from the whole Latin American reality, which means that for instance in Brazil, where I am from, only one per cent of the population can afford to buy a Volvo. It is quite unique. What is the difference that we can make?”
“The seatbelt for instance, for safety, we have created a seatbelt and I believe if you have a car, you have to use this. We opened this for all car makers to use because we understand that is a big benefit.”
“In the case of electrification, we believe the same for the whole car market. We are not alone in this journey and that is why we have decided to sign for the COP (Conference of Parties) 26 where Volvo will remain only with electric cars for 2035, which in reality we believe will be 2030.
“We want to teach, we want to show, to prove, to experience. That is the way we believe Volvo will influence others. For us sustainability is as important as safety was for us in the past. A lot of the innovations we have made have become a reality for a lot of the cars, we believe sustainability is the way. We want to influence that,” he said.
Asked if Volvo has plans to expand to lower income price points in their products, he said, this would not be realised in the near future. However, he said, these plans do exist.
“We plan to have more of a range of products than today, our investors believe it is a way to go. But I don’t think something that will be attained by the vast population not in the coming years. Anyway, we can influence the customers to make good choices and see what is a premium car and what our company can deliver and ask for other brands to bring things with similarities,” he said.
In Caribbean nations, he said Volvo remains open to collaborations with countries should the opportunity arise.
“We are always open to opportunities if we see them. We are in the Dominican Republic; we are in Puerto Rico, and we have operations in Guatemala that were selling to the Caribbean. Today I think we are focused on the sense that we deliver a good experience, learn from the countries what electrification means and then we can go. Electrification gives us a lot of opportunities if the islands believe this is the future because then we are ready to go,” said Rezende.
As for what makes a Volvo electric vehicle different from its competition, he said, it came down to a difference in design, sensation and technology.
“If you see the platform in the way we have designed, it takes the battery in a good position, and this gives us an opportunity to do exterior design in a better way so you can see that the lines of the coupe are much better. It is a little bit down close to the floor, so it also gives you a better sensation when you drive, you have interior space and a better distribution of that. In comparison to other cars that are also fully electric that would be a choice for the customer and the technologies offered. In our case, we have made a partnership with Google and the interaction with the vehicle is extremely good versus what you can find in the market itself,” he said.
To hesitant consumers in the Caribbean, Rezende said “Believe in it. If you jump in first, you are going to join the trip because the trip is a unique opportunity to see and experience the whole change of industry that has not changed for the last 60 years.” According to Volvo Trinidad and Tobago Brand Representative, Vir Sieunarine, a transition through hybrid vehicles in Trinidad and Tobago is a “welcome measure”.
“And of course, hybrid vehicles would be a great steppingvstone towards electrification. Volvo however has made the bold decision to be more sustainable and move toward a full electrification by 2030 across all their models,” Sieunarine said.