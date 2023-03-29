Walcott moves to NGC as Vice President

Ian Walcott

Ian Walcott

State owned National Gas Company Limited has hired the former President of Nutrien Ian Walcott as its new Vice President, Operations.

Wallcott comes to the company just months after exiting Nutrien, following what was discribed as a difference of opinion with his former employers.

He replaces Ramesh Heeralal who has been relocated to leasd the terminal expansion project of the NGC’s subsidary Pheonix Park Gas Processors which has acquired a natural gas to liquids terminal in Hull Texas USA. NGC owns 51 percent of PPPGPL.

The company announced Walcott’s appointment on Monday and noted that he has an MBA and is also and a degree in chemical engineering from the University of the West Indies.

He has in the past held several leadership roles in the energy sector.

