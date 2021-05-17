Warning on streaming devices

PEOPLE who import and sell illegal streaming devices, such as media boxes and USB sticks, can face a fine of $250,000 and ten years imprisonment under the Copyright Act of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) issued a public notice on its Facebook page yesterday notifying persons who import, sell, or advertise for sale these devices, whether online, in-store or otherwise, should cease doing so with immediate effect.
The notice was done in conjunction with the Trinidad and Tobago Intellectual Property Office (TTIPO), the Office of the Attorney General, and the Ministry of Legal Affairs.
TATT defined what it deems to be illegal streaming devices. It said these are small media boxes, USB sticks and other devices which are connected to your television and contain software that allows access to television stations, movies, sports channels, and other copyrighted content without paying the applicable price or subscription, TATT said.
While the Android box and other streaming devices (eg Amazon Fire Stick, Roku box) are widely available, copyright infringement is facilitated when these devices are pre-installed or are modified with software which provides the user with access to unauthorised (pirated) content. Pirates upload content on the Internet without the authorisation/permission of the content owner which is a copyright infringement, TATT said.
TATT went on further and explained that while a mobile phone or tablet can also enable users to access unauthorised content, the focus is being placed on Android boxes and other streaming devices as these are sold pre-installed with the software allowing easier access to unauthorised content.
Copyright infringement
According to TATT, advertising and marketing strategies employed suggest that the primary purpose of these devices is to facilitate copyright infringement by providing access to unauthorised content.
TATT also sought to clarify “grey areas” for people not sure if they are in breach of the Copyright Act through the following questions and answers.
If content is readily available on the Internet, how can I determine if the content is unauthorised?
If you are accessing content either free for which you would ordinarily have to pay or at a considerably lower price than you would normally have to pay through a subscription with your cable provider or at the local cinema, these are indications that the content available via the Internet is unauthorised.
Is Netflix illegal?
Netflix is a paid subscription service and is not considered illegal as copyrighted permission has been obtained for distribution of content to viewers.
TATT also outlined some of the dangers of accessing unauthorised content as well as the consequences of copyright infringement.
According to TATT, accessing unauthorised content exposes you to online risks and makes you vulnerable to malware (eg spyware, viruses, Trojan horses).
This may result in:
• Theft of your identity, and confidential or financial information
• Hijacking of your device
• Spying and monitoring of your online activity
A person who makes, imports, sells, distributes, rents or advertises for sale a fully loaded streaming device will be committing an infringement of copyrights and neighbouring rights contrary to the Copyright Amendment Act No. 14 of 2020. As a result, importers and retailers of these devices can be subject to enforcement action by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) or the Customs and Excise Division.
For more information, call TATT at 800-TATT or TTIPO Office at 226-4476.