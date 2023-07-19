THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has partnered with the National Gas Company (NGC) so that it would be able to provide better service to its customers.
WASA and NGC met yesterday at the Ministry of Public Utilities head office in St Clair to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.
WASA’s deputy chairman Alston Fournillier said the first thing on the agenda for the partnership would be to use NGC’s technology to work on the integrity of existing pipelines starting with the main transmission lines.
He also said focus will be placed on booster stations and pumps.
WASA’s chairman Ravindra Nanga described the NGC’s partnership offerings as “a bag of goodies” which was two years in the making. Referring to the rupture of the transmission line at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant two weeks ago that caused 250,000 people to suffer the inconvenience of being without water, Nanga said “thankfully NGC was on board with us (WASA) from minute one with providing assistance.”
While works were currently being done to install a new line, no cost was yet discussed, he said.
He added that the NGC provided WASA with most of the 48-inch steel pipes that were needed for the installation of the new pipeline.
In his address, NGC president Mark Loquan said some of the areas that NGC was going to assist WASA with were asset integrity, sharing piping software and risk programmes to better assist WASA with which areas to prioritise when executing projects.
Loquan said NGC would also be introducing WASA to an e-auctions system.
He explained that this would be a system where WASA would be able to specify what it would need for a project in advance and vendors who can provide the product or service will compete against each other in an electronic room to bid for a contract to provide that product or service.
He stated that the benefits of the use of this system would be transparency and the ability to see how much money could be saved.
Loquan also said that the use of a Geographic Information System (GIS) to detect leaks and to make sure that technologically WASA would be able to have a visual idea of issues was discussed.