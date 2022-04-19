WASA in no rush to roll out residential water meters

DESPITE concerns by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) that metering of individual customers remains an issue at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), chairman of the utility, Ravi Nanga said there is no set timeline for full implementation.
In T&T, 96 per cent of customers of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) are unmetred.
“We are in the process of doing bulk metering and ensuring that commercial customers are metered. Once that occurs we will explore residential customers. However, we do not have a timeline at this time,” Nanga told the Express Business Monday, in response to concerns raised at a seminar hosted by the RIC titled “Sustainable Water Delivery in T&T” last week.
“The bulk metering focuses on larger pipes. So it’s usually on pipes sized beyond the usual 3/4 inch domestic pipes. It usually covers transmission systems and the start of distribution systems,” explained Nanga.
Rishi Maharaj, assistant executive director of Economics and Research at the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) had voiced concern about metering and the delay in implementation.
“Therefore, the vast majority of residential customers pay a flat rate which works out between US$5 and US$15 per month. This is still very low when you consider the average monthly bills of other countries in the region,” he had said.
That metered four per cent encompasses all of the industrial customers, 50 per cent of commercial customers and 1.8 per cent of residential customers. He noted that T&T pays the second lowest rate in the region, at US 0.31 cents per cubic metre.
Suriname, he said, had the lowest rate in the region.
“To put this in perspective, you can buy a 500 ml bottle of water from a retail store in T&T for just about the same price that you can buy 264 gallons of water from the utility.
Looking at the average residential monthly bill for water in the region once again, T&T is amongst the lowest in the region along with Suriname,” he said
Last May, in a news release, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said while the Government intends to restructure WASA, there is no pending plan to install water meters throughout the country. In an interview last year before he exited the job, former WASA executive director Dr Lennox Sealy, said he would like customers to buy their own meters, “so that the burden of buying thousands of meters dissipates”.
The Ministry statement said no attempt was made to obtain the Government’s position on the issue and that the headline, on customers paying for WASA meters, was “not consistent with any decision of the Government on the issue of domestic metering”.
Gonzales had said metering will play an important role in the management of water at the domestic level—at the appropriate time.
“However at this time, the Government’s primary focus is the transformation and restructuring of (WASA) into a high-performing utility company that can meet the needs of all of its customers, as well as pursuing a National Strategic Water Stabilisation and Improvement Programme that is targeted towards improving the reliability of the water supply for all communities in Trinidad and Tobago,” the statement indicated.
He said this programme will focus on rehabilitating WASA’s water production and transmission plants, exploiting groundwater resources, well rehabilitation and development, constructing new water intakes and using technology “to manage the distribution of water to all our communities”.
Once the objectives are achieved “customers can benefit from an efficient and reliable water supply,” the Government will focus on domestic metering, :after due consultation with the national community,” as well as other initiatives “that will contribute towards the transformation and modernisation of the water sector”.
In 2020, former minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte resigned after it was reported that he was involved in a clash in Cabinet over a proposal for a $1.5 billion metering system for WASA.
Le Hunte said his resignation as minister was “a result of professional conflict on policy positions”.
1. Set tariffs that signal the true cost of water, which includes developing inclining block rates to promote conservation.
2. Ensure that WASA establishes a water conservation and efficiency plan.
3. Develop water efficiency targets for WASA such as non water non revenue water levels and apply incentives when necessary.
4. Require WASA to raise public awareness of the efficient use of water on a routine basis.
5. Monitor and report on WASA ability to maintain a consistent and reliable water supply
6. Continue the publication and dissemination of brochures and various public education and outreach activities that promote water conservation.
Water wealth
Keith Meade, Senior Manager at the Water Resource Agency said that Trinidad and Tobago is by no means a water stressed country.
“We have far more water than we actually need in terms of freshwater,” he said.
In T&T, each citizen has 7.5 cubic meters of water a day, which works out to be about 1,650 gallons per person, per day.
Meade said that the country’s water which is extracted, WASA uses 96 per cent, agriculture one per cent and industrial and commercial, three per cent.
“In most countries, agriculture accounts for most of the water that’s withdrawn,” he noted. Meade said a startling statistic was the increasing levels of pollution in the water courses in urban areas.
He said factors which have contributed to this are population growth “and with it comes increases in housing development and other industrial activities”; the degradation in watersheds as a result of increases in erosion, landslides, poor waste disposals; pollution about water courses such as the dumping of solid waste and pesticides, and “you could just look around the country and almost in every waterway that you come across somebody dumps a fridge, somebody dumps something into it” and the degradation of the country’s wetlands.
Meade lamented that people in T&T do not value their water resource.
He observed that in T&T taps are let on, and water hoses are left on.
Maharaj observed that T & T is yet to develop a culture that embraces water efficiency.
“There are many people who have historically been on intermittent supply who understand, literally, the need to value every drop.
However, the population as a whole has not widely embraced the concept of water use efficiency. And there are some fundamental issues that have contributed to this culture.
For instance, the National Integrated Water Resource Management Policy has not been formalised and therefore remains to be implemented,” he said. He said there are no national targets and standards for efficient water use, which will enhance public awareness.
“By national targets I mean, baseline daily per capita water use targets and baseline commercial and industrial, institutional targets.
There are no dedicated financing mechanisms to support water use efficiency, such as low or no interest loans for water quality enhancement projects, reuse water projects and groundwater preservation projects.
“There is no national water loss reduction programme that is aimed at reducing the amount of water loss primarily through leaks in the distribution network. And last but by no means least, T&T’s low water rates relative to other jurisdictions. Rates that do not reflect the true cost of water, undermine conservation and efficient water use efforts and contribute to the high per capita water consumption levels that exist in T&T,” Maharaj said.