WASA records $3.3b accumulated deficit

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has recorded an accumulated deficit of $3.3 billion, its latest audited financial report has stated.
According to WASA’s audited financial statement for the year ended September 30, 2019 the authority made a total comprehensive loss of $180.8 million for the period despite a subvention from the Government of $1.8 billion that year.
That $180.8 million loss was an increase of 80 per cent when compared to the total comprehensive loss that WASA made for 2018.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert laid WASA’s audited financial results for the year ended September 30, 2019 in the Lower House on Tuesday, and they are to be referred to the Parliament’s Public Account Committee.
WASA’s financial results were audited by Ernst & Young Services Ltd, and signed by WASA’s chairman and acting chief executive officer in December last year.
However Ernst & Young has raised several concerns about WASA’s accounting practices.
And according to them, it is not the first time they have raised such concerns.
According to the audited financials WASA’s current liabilities exceed current assets by $7.3 billion.
“The Authority’s operations and solvency are heavily dependent on funding and financing guarantees provided by GORTT.
“These financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis on the assumption that funding will continue to be made available to the Authority by the GORTT and the Authority will continue to receive adequate funds to finance future operations,” it stated.
Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion
According to Ernst & Young, as at September 30, 2019, Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE), net of finance lease assets, reported in the statement of financial position carried a value of $6.8 billion.
“The Authority was unable to provide an appropriate PPE register to support the existence and completeness of assets recorded at year end. The Authority has not performed a physical verification and useful life exercise for several years: In addition, due to the manner in which the PPE register is maintained, the Authority was unable to appropriately derecognise assets which were decommissioned and replaced during the financial year. Consequently; we were unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence to support the existence, completeness and accuracy of PPE amounting to $6,763 million as at September 30, 2019,” it stated.
Ernst & Young stated that included in PPE was plant, machinery and equipment and capital work in progress (CWIP) which amounted to $2,905 million and $2,906 million, respectively as at September 30, 2019.
“We were unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence to conclude on the accuracy and completeness of project costs within the plant, machinery and equipment. We were therefore unable to determine whether any adjustments were required to reclassify costs of an operating nature from PPE to the statement of revenue and expenditure and vice versa,” it stated.
Ernst & Young said it was also unable to conclude on the accuracy of the timing of the transfer of project costs out of CWIP and consequently whether any project costs which resided in CWIP at year-end should have been transferred out of CWIP during the year, inclusive of funds received through the Infer-American Development Bank (IDB) loans for the execution of various capital projects.
“We were unable to determine whether any adjustments may be required in respect of the deferred capital contributions reported in the statement of financial position as at 30 September 2019, the recorded depreciation charge for the year of $103 million and the accumulated depreciation of $1,475 million at year-end, the deferred capital contributions released to income for the year of $71 million and capital commitments disclosed in the notes to the financial statements of $847 million,” it stated.
Ernst & Young said as at September 30, 2019, the Authority has not been able to assess whether borrowing cost amounting to $92million of the $716 million included within finance expenses reported in the statement of revenue and expenditure account are directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets and should be capitalised and included within the PPE, in accordance with IAS 23 “Borrowing costs”.
“The Authority is in the process of completing and finalising the regularisation of title and ownership to some of its freehold and leasehold properties due to the non-finalisation of the related registered deeds and/or agreements relating to these properties. As a consequence, as at September 30, 2019 the Authority was unable to fully quantify the value of freehold and leasehold properties in which the negotiated deeds and/or agreements have not been finalised and the estimated liabilities in relation to the completed acquisition of these properties. The Authority has not started the process of reconciling negotiated deeds and/or agreements which have been finalized to the PPE register. We are therefore unable to determine whether freehold and leasehold properties reported within the PPE as at September 30, 2019 are accurate and complete,” it stated.
Revenue and receivables
“For the year ended September 30, 2019, the Authority recognised water and sewerage rate revenue of $775 million. As at September 30, 2019, receivables (net of provisions) related to water and sewerage rates reported in the statement of financial position amounted to $181 million. We were unable to conclude on the accuracy and completeness of the water and sewerage revenue and related receivable balances as at and for the year ended 30 September 2019, as the Authority was unable to provide appropriate documentation to support these balances. We were also unable to conclude on the accuracy and completeness of revenue and receivable balances migrated from Customer Information System (CIS) to Customer Care and Billings (CC&B) as at May 1, 2017, as management is unable to provide sufficient, appropriate audit evidence to remediate issues identified during data migration testing,” it stated.
According to Ernst & Young, the Business Enhancement Unit (BEU) revenue amounted to $13 million in respect of works undertaken by the Operations Division but WASA was unable to determine whether all contracts existing within the Authority were captured in the BEU database.
“As a result, we are unable to conclude on the completeness and accuracy of BEU revenue recognised for the year ended September 30, 2019. We were unable to establish whether any adjustments are required to the recorded revenue of $13 million for the year to comply with the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards,” it stated.
Accounts payable and accruals
“Accounts payable and accruals amounted to $4,188 million as presented in the statement of financial position as at September 30, 2019, The Authority has not established robust accounting procedures for the timely and complete identification and recording of third party creditor liabilities. As a result, we were unable to perform appropriate audit procedures to conclude on the completeness and accuracy of the recorded accounts payable and accruals balance of $4,188 million, the corresponding assets/expenses and value added tax (VAT) recoverable in respect of input VAT amounting to $354 million recorded as at September 30, 2019,” it stated,
IAS 19 participant data
“As at September 30, 2019, the Authority has recorded an Employee benefits asset of $57 million and an Employee benefits obligation of $307 million,” it stated
Ernst & Young, however said they were unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence to conclude on the accuracy of the employee benefits asset and the employee benefits liability recorded, due to “several anomalies” identified in the participant data used by the independent actuaries to perform the valuation of the pension plan and termination benefit.
Personnel expenses
For the financial year ended September 30, 2019, the Authority incurred personnel expenses amounting to $1.2 billion.
“We were unable to conclude on the accuracy of personnel expenses for the year ended September 30, 2019, as the Authority was unable to provide sufficient audit evidence to support these balances. We were also unable to conclude on the accuracy and completeness of payroll data migrated from HR Plus to the Oracle Payroll Module as at January 1, 2018, as management is unable to provide sufficient, appropriate audit evidence to remediate issues identified during data migration testing,” it stated.
Opening balances
Ernst & Young stated that WASA did not quantify the potential impact on the opening balances of the unresolved matters noted which were also included in the disclaimer of opinion it included in the prior financial year ended September 30, 2018.
“Therefore, we were unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence to conclude on the accuracy of comparative amounts included in the statement of financial position as at September 30, 2018, and the statements of revenue and expenditure, comprehensive loss, changes in net deficit and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Since the opening balances are a key component in the determination of the financial performance and cash flows for the year ended 30 September 2019, we were unable to determine whether adjustments might have been necessary in respect of the total comprehensive loss for the year ended 30 September 2019 reported in the statement of comprehensive loss and the net cash flows reported in the statement of cash flows for the year ended September 30, 2019,” it stated.