Water storage below global standards

Former public utilities minister Robert Le Hunte says the country’s water storage capacity is beneath international standards and needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.
He also said building codes, such as in neighbouring Barbados, should factor into water storage.
He made these comments in a telephone interview yesterday which follows Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales’ announcement that Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) executive director Dr Lennox Sealy would replace acting CEO Alan Poon King in a shake-up at WASA. Poon King will resume duties as director of customer care.
The Cabinet sub-committee on WASA has concluded that the utility is too expensive to maintain, too dysfunctional to fix, and should be phased out by September 2023. Cabinet has not accepted phasing out the utility. Instead, a water management company is to be set up, which will be registered under the Companies Act, publicly owned and vested with the unencumbered operating assets of WASA.
The committee of Cabinet ministers also recommended the procurement of the services of an international water management operator to support the transition to the water management company.
Asked to share his sentiments on the report of the Cabinet sub-committee, Le Hunte, who admitted to not having read a physical copy of the report, said: “I wish Dr Sealy all the best. I am now in the private sector, but I feel I should share some pertinent views. I have not heard much mention about storage. I don’t know if it’s in the report. We are below international standards regarding storage. It will need to be addressed as a matter of urgency. We need to increase our storage capacity, especially with climate change and the dry season’s harshness.
“We have the problem of evaporation. You have financial issues. The reality is WASA is a complex problem and it would not be solved by a simple or a singular solution. You have to address interconnectivity. All these issues will have to be addressed simultaneously. An important factor would be the Government obtaining the necessary financing for it to happen,” added Le Hunte.
Address building codes
Moving to building codes, Le Hunte said: “It’s an area where we can start. Legislation can ensure the use of building codes. In Barbados, water storage is part of any building. It’s just a whole consciousness and education. It’s possible for everyone to get water five days a week or 24/7. But it’s not a destination when we get people to 24/7 water—there must be continued education and conservation.
“How do you deal with the resource? Our water production is way in excess of what we need. It’s one of the highest in the region. The solution does not lie in production.”
On the need for a well-defined financing plan, Le Hunte said: “I think the time has long past for WASA to be fixed via ‘tweaking’. If you attempt to do that, you will be putting good money behind bad money. WASA requires a comprehensive solution backed by a well-defined financing plan. You have sub-issues and the wide spectrum. They are interconnected. They need to be dealt with.
“If you try to fix it by spending money on the infrastructure without ensuring a proper pressure management system, all the money spent on changing the pipelines and fixing the leaks without a proper management system would result in all the leaks reoccurring,” added Le Hunte.
Metering and consumer behaviour
Le Hunte said metering was important, and it constituted one aspect of a comprehensive plan. He said: “Even if metering costs $1 billion, you have three years’ time to pay it back.
“You never have to increase the cost of water. Metering was an attempt to help with management and reduce the number of non-collectable bills that were out there.
“Metering is important because when a country is metered because of the unique way in which your bill will be charged, and by virtue of a change in behaviour and the demand for water, it usually drops by 40 to 50 per cent.
“It was not an attempt to raise money, and to control the demand for water.”
He said a big part of the metering was for people whose bills WASA can’t locate because of a poor database and recording system. “A big part of paying for the meter would have come about with a better collection system,” he said.
On the way forward, Le Hunte said: “I believe the problem is fixable, but it requires a focused will. Minister (Gonzales) is demonstrating that by support of the Government. They are serious about doing things. It’s a step in the right direction. I am happy the issue is being addressed. I think citizens deserve a better water supply.”
About Robert Le Hunte
Former People’s National Movement (PNM) government minister Robert Le Hunte, who currently holds the position of financial services adviser to the ANSA McAL Group, resigned suddenly from the Cabinet in May 2020 due to policy differences in the restructuring of WASA.
Le Hunte also resigned from his position as vice-chairman of the PNM on December 31, 2020. He said he resigned because he was about to assume a senior position in the private sector and he felt this portfolio was not compatible with holding a high office in a political party.