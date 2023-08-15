THE inaugural game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) was an absolute nail-biter.
When the 19th over ended the Barbados Royals Women were 104/6 needing 11 runs to win in the final over.
It seemed doable.
But in the first ball of the final over Afy Fletcher was bowled by the TKR captain Deandra Dottin.
Then the next bowl Dottin bowled a dot ball.
So the momentum switched to the TKR.
The next ball Joseph hit Dottin for six runs.
The momentum switched again.
Eventually after more twists and turns the game ended with the Trinbago Knight Riders Women winning by the barest of margins beating the Barbados Royals Women by one run.
Eventually TKR won the entire tournament becoming the first team to raise the trophy.
Massy the league’s sponsor says it envisions the WCPL as a powerful catalyst for women’s empowerment.
“As a major employer in the region, Massy boasts a substantial female workforce. Particularly within entities like Massy Stores, spanning over 60 locations across the Caribbean and Florida, the workforce composition averages an impressive 70 per cent women,” the regional conglomerate said.
“Thus, our commitment to nurturing women’s growth and advancement is not only integral to our business but is also interwoven into our purpose and values, deeply reflecting the essence of the Massy brand,” it stated.
Massy said it passionately believes that its endorsement of the Women’s CPL extends a much-needed voice to sportswomen.
“Recognising the many obstacles they face in their journeys as professional athletes within the region, this tournament serves as a pivotal platform. Here, these remarkable athletes can share their narratives, inspiring young women aspiring to carve their paths as professional sportspersons,” Massy stated.
“By lending our sponsorship to the cause, Massy aspires to fuel the continuous evolution of the WCPL, creating fresh avenues for accomplished female athletes hailing from the Caribbean,” it stated.
Massy said it accepts and acknowledges that this is only the second year of the tournament, and it will take some time to develop and grow as was the case with the men’s CPL when it was first launched.
The WCPL bowls off on August 31 and runs until September 10.
“There will be an expanded tournament with increased number of matches this year, giving more opportunity for the best players from the West Indies and beyond to showcase their talents in front of the vibrant crowds at the Biggest Party in Sport,” CPL stated.
Massy has confirmed that they will be returning as title sponsor for the tournament until 2025.
“We supported the inaugural tournament last year (2022) and renewed our commitment for a three-year period (2023-2025). It is the vision of both Massy and CPL to see the WCPL athletes be as globally recognised as their male CPL counterparts,” it stated.
“We take pride in observing that the CPL, through this tournament, has already managed to captivate globally renowned talents in women’s cricket,” Massy stated.
Massy stated that the rosters of the squads showcase the finest players from across the Caribbean, such as Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, and Stafanie Taylor. “In addition, overseas players hailing from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, and India are set to grace the expanded Massy WCPL stage. The likes of Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, and Fran Jonas from New Zealand, along with Australians Laura Harris and Amanda-Jade Wellington, are set to participate in the 2023 Massy WCPL. South Africans Dane van Niekerk, Mignon de Preez, and Shabnim Ismail will also be prominent contenders. Significantly, Shreyanka Patil makes history as the first Indian player in the WCPL, accompanied by Ireland’s Orla Prendergast and Gaby Lewis, rounding off the list of overseas players,” Massy stated.
Massy said a noteworthy development for this year is the alignment of the 2023 Massy WCPL as same-day fixtures alongside the Men’s CPL games.
“This strategic move enhances accessibility and visibility for traditional cricket enthusiasts. This year, the WCPL matches will be hosted in Barbados and Trinidad, engaging larger captive audiences compared to last year’s venue in St Kitts,” Massy stated.
“As we celebrate the Massy Group’s 100th anniversary, we reflect on a year that witnessed our people’s resilience and entrepreneurial vigor across our diverse ventures. Our engagement with communities, post-pandemic, has brought promise and potential. This culminated in our new Vision: A Global Force for Good, An Investment Holding Company with a Caribbean Heart Rooted in our belief in the inherent advantages of our Caribbean identity and the competitiveness of our businesses on the global stage, this Vision perfectly aligns with our support for the WCPL,” Massy stated.
Massy said the league signifies the fusion of the passion for cricket, the dynamism of Caribbean women, and the CPL platforms’ worldwide reach.
It said embracing collaboration with the CPL for the WCPL tournament also facilitates global brand exposure, thanks to international broadcasting of the games across various nations.
“We are confident that the WCPL will continue to grow, inspire, and provide opportunities for sportswomen in the Caribbean and across the globe,” it stated.
Pete Russell, CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, said: “We were delighted with the reception the first WCPL received in 2022 and we cannot wait for the start of an expanded tournament this year. These hugely talented players deserve the best chance to showcase their talents and the WCPL is the perfect stage for this. Women’s cricket is growing rapidly, and it is pleasing for CPL to play a significant part in that growth.”
Dr Kishore Shallow, president of Cricket West Indies, said: “CWI is committed to greater investment in the growth and development of women’s cricket. Consistent with this is the expansion of the WCPL 2023 to feature more matches and playing across venues in the region. This opportunity for our regional cricketers is invaluable. Additionally, there is no doubt that the spectacle of the tournament will inspire more young female cricketers to take up the sport. It is certainly an exciting time for all parties involved.”
Ambikah Mongroo, Senior Vice President – Massy Group, said: “Last year the Massy Group shared its new Vision - A Global Force For Good, An Investment Holding Company with a Caribbean Heart. This Vision is underpinned by our belief in the unique advantages that the warmth and vitality of our Caribbean identity lends us on the global stage. As Massy celebrates our 100th anniversary in 2023, supporting the WCPL exemplifies what we believe to be truly representative of our Caribbean heart. It’s the passion for the game of cricket, it’s the energy of our Caribbean women and the combination of both to have global reach through the CPL platforms.