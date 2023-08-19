‘We are as solid as bedrock’

GUARDIAN Holdings Ltd is not just sold as a rock, it is as solid as bedrock, its chief executive officer Ian Chinapoo has said, as he assured that the group, even in the face of recent concerns, remains both stable and reliable.
“At the end of the day we know who we are, we know we are very, very, very strong, we know our investments are all over the world, we know that we are well diversified, we know that we have a business that has honoured every single claim,” Chinapoo told the Express during a sit-down interview at his Westmoorings office.
“So, for example, just for the six months before we have paid out over $1.7 billion in claim settlements; $1.3 billion in that is life claims and health, and about $400 million in that is property and casualty, so when you are paying out $1,700 million in six months in claims you need to have a very strong balance sheet and to be still making profit,” he said.
For the six months ended June 30, Guardian Holdings made a profit of $250.9 million.
This was a 95-per cent increase for the comparative half-year period last year.
During the build-up to the recently concluded local government election, one of the issues raised by political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) Kamla Persad-Bissesar was the financial stability of Guardian Holdings following recent changes to the board of its parent company, the NCB Financial Group.
NCBFG’s interim chief executive officer, Robert Almeida, is also the chairman of Guardian Holdings Ltd.
But even in the face of these concerns raised, Chinapoo said the company was unperturbed and so to their customers.
“Of course it was very public and it was very much out there, especially during the campaign, but honestly we did not see any major negative fallout from customers. We did monitor it but after a few days we realised there wasn’t any type of major negative impact on the business. Of course the noise was out there, new customers might have been hearing it and so on, but again we rely very heavily on our 620 life agents out there as well as all of our brokers and other market interface channels,” Chinapoo said.
Chinapoo said people were able to call their agents and have their fears allayed.
“We are in the long-term value-creation business. We are not here for the short term, we are here to meet 30 and 40 years’ liabilities when people need us for their families’ support when they pass away, etcetera,” he said.
Chinapoo said the company’s 176-year history has shown that they have been here for a long time and intend to be here even longer.
“We know who we are, so we know Guardian Life of the Caribbean has 336-per cent capital adequacy when the requirement is 150 per cent,” Chinapoo said.
He said the company is probably one of those with the highest levels of adequacy and therefore shows their ability to withstand unexpected losses or risks.
Chinapoo said the actual figure may even been higher than that, as investments in property, bought over their 176-year history, that are calculated at cost value would probably be worth more now.
But Chinapoo does not just want you to take his word for it.
The company’s financial strength can be scrutinised through their public filings if need be, he said.
This, he said, may have also put some minds at ease as the group’s most recent financials were published around the time Persad-Bissessar made her claims.
And the two most recent financials were prepared using the IFRS 17, Chinapoo said.
“I think it helped because people were able to see in fairly good detail because of the new standard we are actually doing a more detailed publication,” Chinapoo said.
And unlike claims by Persad-Bissessar that the management accounts were produced as a way to pull the wool over the eyes of investors, Chinapoo said there was nothing sinister about it.
“It is not practical to do audited financials every quarter that just adds significant cost to the bottom line and takes away from our shareholders, but because we are regularly audited we do know in advance the important issues we need to address in our interim numbers, so it is not that management accounts traditionally have major changes when they are audited for a company that has been doing it for so long,” he said
“We are not new at this. We are among the first adopters of IFRS 17. I believe we are the first publicly listed insurance company to have published under IFRS 17. We have been working on that for three and a half years, so we are fairly confident that whatever we put out there could withstand any type of scrutiny,” Chinapoo said.
Apart from that, Chinapoo said they are a heavily regulated group of companies and they have been able to meet all requirements locally and internationally.
“T&T is over 40 per cent of our business—but combined, our other 21 countries represent 56 per cent of our business. We have 20 countries we are regulated in, but 23 regulators because in some countries we are regulated by the Central Bank as well as the Securities Commission, all of whom have requirements to meet soundness and prudence and we have to meet requirements in all of those jurisdictions,” Chinapoo said.
“All of these regulators, would you believe not a single one called us because they review us monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, annually; they have full open disclosure from us, so there is no other information that anybody needed,” he said.
“We took comfort in that,” Chinapoo said.
In a news conference last week, Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed that he wrote the Central Bank to determine if there was any validity to concerns raised by Persad-Bissessar.
The Central Bank—in its responses, Imbert said—was confident that Guardian Holdings remains in a secure financial position.
Imbert, however, chose strong words for Persad-Bissessar’s claims, deeming them “arrant nonsense”.
Chinapoo said because of the IFRS 17 regulations, interested parties can also see the segment information for the group.
The life, health and pension business recorded a profit of $166.8 million for the six months ended June 30. Its total assets were $29.8 billion.
The property and casualty business recorded a profit of $67.2 million. Its total assets were $4.4 billion.
Chinapoo said one of the regulators they currently have to answer to is in the Netherlands.
Guardian Holdings has been doing business in the Dutch Caribbean since 2009.
“We went through a lengthy and rigorous process to register our Guardian Group Netherlands operation and it was granted in January,” Chinapoo said.
“The Dutch regulator is considered one of the most strict regulators in the world. They are so well respected that when you go to do business in the European Union, if you are regulated by the Dutch regulator none of the other EU regulators require you to file with them. We have met those requirements,” he said.
“So in terms of details and comfort level, we take comfort that one of the most strict regulators in the whole world is happy with the Guardian Group,” Chinapoo said.
Almeida, in a recent investors’ call, said one of the strengths of Guardian Holdings is that it is led by someone like Chinapoo.
Chinapoo’s career spans over 27 years in banking and finance in the Caribbean and the Central American region.
In October he was appointed Guardian Holdings’ CEO.
Chinapoo was the executive vice-president of the Massy Group from June 2018 to September 2022. And also served as the executive director of the Unit Trust Corporation, managing director of CIBC First Caribbean and vice-president of Citigroup Bahamas, among other positions.
The three-horizon strategy
“Our purpose is to provide that peace of mind and prosperity to people in the Caribbean and across the world, so when we speak about growth we speak about several different lenses and we define them or codify them in our three horizons,” Chinapoo said.
Chinapoo said horizon one is to protect the core.
“In terms of growth, we do believe we can build market share in Trinidad and Tobago and this is not necessarily saying taking away market share from others, but there are spaces in the insurance market that have not been tapped or have not been explored properly as yet,” he said.
Horizon two, according to Chinapoo, includes expanding more deeply into the other markets across the region.
Chinapoo said as it stands now, Guardian Holdings has a 35-40 per cent market share range on average across the region where it operates.
‘Horizon two involves growing in markets where we are under our target market share, and introducing our product factory which is new products constantly being developed, existing products constantly being refined to be more relevant,” he said,
Chinapoo said horizon three includes expanding inorganically through mergers and acquisitions throughout the region.
This carries a three- to five-year time-line, he said.
“So the big play in that we are working on now is the health eco-system where we are playing in multiple spaces,” Chinapoo said.
“We are looking for the sweet spots, the things that we can (do) as well as or better than anybody else,” Chinapoo said.
“So we are not going to try to do anything we don’t have any experience in. We are going to stay in our lane. We know what we know and we are going to innovate in that space, and we are going to explore markets that we believe fit our risk parameter and are heavily regulated and supported for the types of investments that we do,” he said.
Chinapoo said Guardian Holdings will continue to focus on what is important to its stakeholders.