We are changing into integrated energy company

The National Gas Company (NGC) has described the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference 2020, which begins tomorrow at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, as “the premier energy event in the Caribbean where all the major stakeholders and interested parties across the spectrum gather in one place to discuss and engage in productive and informed conversations.”
On Friday, NGC president, Mark Loquan, responded to some topical questions from head of the multimedia business unit at One Caribbean Media Anthony Wilson, to set the stage for the three-day conference.
Q: Given that Friday’s Henry Hub natural gas price was US$1.82/mmbtu, is NGC competitive and is its model of aggregator and merchant sustainable in the medium term?
A: Henry Hub (HH) is a natural gas hub in the US which connects to four intrastate and nine interstate pipelines, including the Transcontinental, Acadian and Sabine pipelines. As such, producers rely on Henry Hub as a source of natural gas spot pricing to meet this need because of its large traded volumes and high liquidity.
This is not the model applicable to T&T and NGC. The domestic natural gas sector is made up of five main upstream gas suppliers (BP, Shell, EOG, BHP, DeNovo) who develop and produce natural specifically to meet the demands of the local domestic and export LNG sector.
NGC is cognisant of the changing landscape impacting the T&T energy market, particularly the impact of the prolific US shale gas resulting in cheaper gas prices.
In the local environment it must be stressed that gas pricing is generally linked to the upstream cost of production, which, as NGC has consistently mentioned, has increased particularly from 2019.
As such, we are now firmly positioning the company as an integrated energy company seeking value across the gas value chain. This is not unlike the model adopted by some of the other energy companies that operate here.
In its role as aggregator, NGC has insulated the downstream petrochemical industry from the vagaries of the market, securing for the upstream suppliers, a readily available market for its gas. As the aggregator NGC has also ensured continuity of operations for its customers during periods of deep curtailment by the upstream suppliers and has equitably balanced and distributed the available supply amongst all its customers to ensure that plants continue to operate rather than allow the smaller single plant customer to shut down.
Therefore, at NGC, we see our role continuing as the aggregator as critical in ensuring the survival and continuity of the local energy sector. This will drive sustainability and ensure that T&T’s legacy in the energy sector continues securely into the future.
Q: Would NGC consider a scenario in which it hives off the pipeline infrastructure and takes a toll on the gas that flows through?
A: NGC, with the strong support of the Government, remains of the view that the current aggregator model is the most suitable for the local market, despite many wanting NGC to adopt a marginal role as tolling pipeline company with no strategic input in the purchase and sale of gas. In other words, the model of NGC being a transporter is not viable as it will result in greater instability and uncertainty. To do otherwise would expose the downstream, power and light manufacturing sectors to the vagaries of the market in what is a cyclical industry.
The aggregator model ensures that value to the country is optimised by keeping plants in operation and provides stability during times of limited and curtailed supply.
NGC continues however to maximise value for its stakeholders by its current thrust to diversify its portfolio across the value chain. This includes ventures into commodity trading, mergers and acquisitions and outreach into new energy jurisdictions both regionally and internationally. It is this diversification that will ensure sustainability.
I have worked in other jurisdictions, where I have seen the adverse impact of not having a state-aggregator. Such adverse impacts include blackouts due to lack of gas in the domestic sector as upstream producers focus on the burgeoning export LNG market demand.
Q: Does NGC risk losing much of Point Lisas if it persists in facilitating prices that are out of line with what operators are receiving in the US?
A: The price of gas is a function of the cost to the upstream suppliers in extracting this resource.
However, gas price is but one out of several factors that impact the cost of an operator in determining the region or jurisdiction to operate. The differential in gas prices must be weighed against other factors such as the cost of decommissioning a facility and constructing a new one elsewhere, tax regimes and the availability of a skilled workforce, to name just a few.
Currently, there is just one plant down on the estate and NGC remains in an advanced stage of active negotiations with its customer to bring this plant back online and is cautiously optimistic that this can be achieved in the near term. One plant would have shut down due to efficiency challenges and one would have left due to business decisions. Therefore, it is not accurate to suggest or say that Point Lisas is shutting down.
We do however recognise the challenges that the downstream plants are facing given the low forecasted commodity prices in the next five years coupled with the increased upstream gas prices and so, we remain committed to work collaboratively with our customers to find solutions.
We have successfully executed contracts in respect of seven downstream plants whose contracts expired, and we are working on closing the remaining contracts in the near term.
We remain heartened by the upstream companies’ commitment to continued exploration and development of the gas reserves in T&T and regional basins and the aim is to start the dialogue for the next wave of renewals in the near term to ensure sufficient time to get the balance right for all, as best as we can, through dialogue and data analytics.
I want to reiterate that NGC, in its role as the aggregator utilising the current model, has ensured the survival of Point Lisas. There are global challenges that the Trinidad energy sector are facing which requires not only a recalibration of expectations but a clear focus on improved efficiency and productivity.
As a responsible state enterprise, NGC and its management has worked assiduously to buffer the impacts of such global challenges by diversifying its portfolio, mitigating its risks, optimising its cost by the use of technology and changing its philosophy of operations in a multitude of spheres (safety, governance, risk management, project execution, supply chain to name a few).
Q: Is it not reasonable that local manufacturers should continue receiving subsidised natural gas if residential households continue to receive subsidised electricity?
A: The question of the electricity subsidy has been top-of-mind for NGC for many years. The company supports a move towards gradual removal of the subsidy in order to reduce gas consumption by the power generation sector.
It is precisely for this reason that NGC has been aggressively advocating for energy efficiency and greater public awareness of how energy is consumed. If demand falls in this area, then less gas will need to be allocated to the power sector, which will liberate molecules for other downstream customers. In this regard, NGC is seeking the interest of customers such as local manufacturers by pressing for change in how electricity is priced in Trinidad and Tobago. The LIC sector is also benefitting from subsidised gas rates and subsidised electricity rates both of which are being borne by NGC.
We do recognise the importance of the manufacturing sector and the impact on the local economy and NGC has always made special concessions for the local industrial sector and we continue to do the same at this time. These concessions include the freezing of prices, the non-application of an escalator for five years and the reduction in the capital cost load for laying pipelines to new customer plants.
Q: Has NGC modelled the impact of a correction of the grossly overvalued exchange rate on its operations?
A: NGC has conducted and managed its affairs in the context of the fiscal and monetary policies that exist. The company continues to optimise its operations to ensure that it remains sufficiently agile to respond not just to the changes and challenges of a volatile environment but also to any response from the state to meet these challenges in the best interest of the people of TT.
Therefore in its current thrust to venture into other areas across the value chain, the company is cognisant and mindful of the local environment in which it operates and has carefully and meticulously ensured that appropriate mitigating actions are in place to respond to any changes to the fiscal or monetary regime in which it operates.
NGC’s business is a US dollar-denominated business and it is a net earner of foreign exchange.
Q: How is NGC faring in collecting monies owed to it by TTEC and what impact will the receivables of over $3 billion have on NGC’s balance sheet?
A: NGC continues to work with the Ministry of Finance to address its T&TEC receivables.
The company structured a ten-year facility with T&TEC to address the receivables build-up as at December 2018.