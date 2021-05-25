We are committed to holding flour prices

CHAIRMAN of National Flour Mills, Nigel Romano, says increasing the price of flour on the local market would be “an absolute last resort” for the publicly listed company.
“NFM is committed to holding the price of flour during this very critical time as we battle the pandemic,” the chairman of the majority State-owned company said in an interview.
Flour sales provide NFM with “on average” 62 per cent of its total sales, Romano said. NFM registered revenue of 417.9 million in its 2020 financial year.
NFM issued a notice to its “valued and loyal customers” last week, pointing out that global wheat prices have increased by 26 per cent for the year so far, as a result of projections that global wheat consumption would hit a record high in 2021.
NFM also noted: “Escalating shipping charges have also contributed to higher prices for raw materials, further challenging our ability to absorb increasing input costs. Despite these realities, we are continually working to improve productivity levels and operational efficiencies to absorb new material cost increases as much as possible, and will diligently monitor the global grain situation and evaluate our options to ensure we can continue to do so profitably.
“We are going to work on our efficiencies, getting that right. And we have no intention of increasing the price of flour in the short-term,” said Romano on Monday, in an interview with Express Business, adding, “What we are hoping is that the global increase in wheat prices will level off. We will continue to monitor our various supply chains and expect prices to settle down as the pandemic is brought under control across the globe.”
Asked to define the short term with regard to the levelling off of wheat prices, Romano said: “We will have to look again. But, as I said, increasing flour prices is an absolute last resort.”
Asked if he was signalling to NFM’s shareholders that the company would be willing to swallow some of the higher cost of wheat, rather than passing it on to customers, Romano said: “Yes. While NFM is a publicly traded entity, we also have a responsibility to our customers and I think that, as much as possible, we have to keep that commitment.
“We take our responsibility for providing that basic commodity, at an affordable price, very seriously.”
In the first quarter of its 2021 financial year, NFM reported a 62.4 per cent decline in its after-tax-profit, which plunged to $2.63 million in 2021, from $7.01 million in 2020. The grain milling company’s revenue for the three months from January 1 to March 31, 2021 was down by 4.6 per cent to $100.4 million from $105.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.
NFM declared a profit after tax of $23.4 million for its 2020 financial year, according to the company’s 2020 annual report, which was a sharp increase from the $6.13 million the company earned in 2019.
He confirmed that NFM is the largest supplier of flour in T&T and that it supplies the commodity to all of the large users such as Bermudez and Associated Brands Industries Ltd, makers of breads, cakes and other products made with flour.
“That’s the point. If we raise the price of flour, prices of basic commodities such as flour and bread will increase,” said Romano.
Questioned on NFM’s perception of the degree of elasticity in the price of flour—whether demand for the commodity would decline if the price increased—Romano said: Whether it is flour for people to make their own bread, or flour that goes into the bread they buy, I think Trinidadians eat a great deal of bread, rotis and doubles. I do not think there is much elasticity.”
He reiterated that NFM’s focus is on getting as efficient as possible “and we have done a really good job of that over the last two or three years and we continue to do that. The other element of our plan is to diversify our revenue streams.”
Romano identified Nutrimix and flour imported from Turkey as being NFM’s main competitors in terms of supplying flour to the local market.
Asked if NFM would increase the price of its flour products if its competitors did that first, Romano said: “Our increasing the price of flour has nothing to do with what other people do.”
Some 51 per cent of NFM is owned by National Enterprises Ltd (NEL), a company listed on the T&T Stock Exchange, whose largest shareholders are Corporation Sole with 66.05 per cent and the 100 per cent State-owned National Gas Company with 16.67 per cent. Apart from NEL, NFM has 6,412 shareholders.
NFM’s second largest shareholder is the National Insurance Board with 7.05 per cent. The milling company’s third largest shareholder, with a 5.49 per cent stake, is MASA Investments Ltd, a company identified as being part of the ANSA McAL group in the conglomerate’s 2020 annual report. The ANSA McAL life insurance company, Tatil Life, also holds NFM shares in two accounts totalling 1.64 per cent of the company’s issued shares.
NFM’s product lines include: flour, dry mixes, pet food, livestock feed as well as packaged rice, bottled cooking oil, and other products such as coconut milk, instant yeast and ginger tea. Its core business has been wheat-based and this includes all-purpose flour, bakers’ flour, whole wheat flour, cake flour, self-rising flour, breading flour, wheat germ, wheat bran, wheat cereal and cracked wheat flour, according to the 2019 NEL annual report.
Flour sensitive says minister
On Monday, Trade and Industry Minister, Paula Gopee-Scoon told Express Business: “You must understand the sensitivity of the item. On the list of basket of goods, I would say that flour is number one. It is the very last thing someone would buy if they had $5 in their hands or $10.
Asked if the Government would be prepared to subsidise the cost of flour, Gopee-Scoon said: “I can’t make a pronouncement on that. That is not what we are looking at at all. That has not even been discussed. It is not a matter on the agenda at all...The idea is that you operate efficiently with the best quality items and that has to be the focus. Looking always at your levels of productivity and efficiency in every product line.”
She said her ministry has not got any “signals” from NFM that it may need to embark on a retrenchment exercise in order to improve its productivity.