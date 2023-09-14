PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley believes the country has not wasted its time in negotiations with Venezuela over the Dragon Gas field, as he expressed optimism that the discussions are making progress and getting closer to a positive outcome.
“I am confident that the efforts we are making are getting us closer and closer to the top of the hill. We have made a lot of effort,” Rowley said.
Rowley made the comments yesterday during a post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
Rowley lauded Energy Minister Stuart Young for his work during the negotiations.
“I can talk about the Minister of Energy who has literally been doing shuttle work between Washington, Port of Spain and Caracas, and that was necessary because that is what is called for and we stay engaged, we continue to be engaged, we crossed some hurdles, we overcame some challenges, we still have a few in front of us,” Rowley said.
“I don’t want to say that I am confident because the decision is not mine and the decision may have other antecedents and other agendas, but I am saying that I am sure that we are not wasting our time,” he said.
While some hurdles have been crossed so far, Rowley said the main challenge remains the ban on any cash payments to the Nicolas Maduro administration as stipulated in the US license agreement.
“The mechanism of payment is the main hurdle that we are dealing with so Trinidad and Tobago has had to work overtime in conducting and converting squares into circles,” he said.
“To do that we have had to build relationships we have had to find friends, we have had to talk to people to see our point of view. I myself have been involved directly in this matter, I have been seeking to influence people on our behalf it has not been easy, but that is what the job calls for,” he said.
Last month Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is in talks with Venezuela to exchange sanctions relief for a free election in the South American country.
Venezuela is preparing for a presidential election next year.
Asked if “free and fair elections” in Venezuela was one of the conversations in the ongoing negotiations, Rowley said: “I don’t want to bring the Venezuelan elections into this discussion for the simple reason that it was not our original equation.”
Rowley said in today’s world the concept of democracy is “now under re-evaluation and review in quarters that we never dreamt it would be and even as the bastions of democracy the question now is ‘whither goest democracy’.”
“And all we have to do is to ensure that the principles that we subscribe to both at home and abroad are principles that we genuinely believe in, and then that would allow us to treat with all circumstances,” he said.
Rowley said the signed non-disclosure agreements with all the parties involved means much cannot be said with respect to the details “until something has gelled”.