We can’t open today

While the scrap iron industry is set to partially re-open today, its president said this will not take place as they have not received export licences.
Speaking during a news conference at Paramount Building in San Fernando yesterday, head of the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) Allan Ferguson said over the past six months they were unable to export materials and this will continue today.
He said re-opening of the industry will depend on the Ministry of Trade.
The partial proclamation of the Scrap Metal Act will be made today.
“Whilst we support the industry opening ... we cannot open (today). It’s just an announcement that the procedure to able to start to export will start from (today),” Ferguson said.
He added, “Without exporting then no business can be done. … It’s not that we saying that we protesting, that we not opening, it’s that we cannot (open) because all these issues need to solve before we open our yard.”
He said while there was the ban on the export of scrap iron material, members were free to buy material. He explained, “That would have caused a serious issue when you buy and you cannot sell. So we will remain the same way (today), when we buy we cannot sell, we will not be able to open unless we get our export licence … Not one of us get our licence as yet, it will take a little period of time to get an export licence.”
TTSIDA will be hosting a stakeholders’ meeting next week Wednesday to iron out its issues. Ferguson is calling on customs officials, the police, bank officials and those from insurance and shipping companies to be present. He also said international organisations have been invited.
He said one of the issues that will be raised by TTSIDA is in relation to fraudulent documents. Ferguson said, as it stands, the scrap iron dealer will be the one who gets in trouble with the law should they purchase from a person with fraudulent documents. He also said the number of documents that have to be furnished to the Ministry of Trade and Industry when material is to be sold and the process for the police to do checks are also challenges to be discussed.
Ferguson said the stakeholders’ meeting was triggered after a meeting last week with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Attorney General’s office. He said that “some things” were not “running together”.
It is scheduled to be held at Signature Hall in Chaguanas at 10 a.m. Ferguson said it could not have been held earlier and explained that Wednesday was the most feasible day for stakeholders.
He advised collectors of materials that they will be able to still perform their role without a licence until April 14 but they will be required to have stickers on their vehicles. He called on citizens not to support those without the stickers.
Ban comes to an end
In a response to the Express following Ferguson’s announcement, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the Scrap Metal Act will be partially proclaimed today.
“This means that the industry will be opened, and stakeholder parties will be required to operate within the law,” she said.
In relation to the obtaining of licence to export, Gopee-Scoon said the exporter is required to give seven days’ notice to the Minister of Trade and Industry and the Commissioner of Police of the intention to load scrap metal for export, including the location and time of loading.
“This requirement sits within the 15-day period where the Scrap Metal Dealer must keep the scrap which was purchased or received, without changing it in any way, except if the Minister of Trade and Industry grants a permit to conduct activities otherwise.”
She said the Trade Licence Unit is ready to operate. “It also means that Authorised Officers, which include police officers will be operating within the various roles and responsibilities as prescribed by the law,” the minister added.
Also at yesterday’s news conference was the leader of the Movement for Social justice David Abdulah who spoke of the value of the industry and the continued solidarity with the TTSIDA. Assistant General Secretary of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union Anthony Baptiste was also present.