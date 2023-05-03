We cannot intervene

The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) says while it is monitoring fee increases within the industry, it cannot intervene as long as the market remains competitive.
On Monday, Digicel customers received an e-mail advising that from June 1, Internet fees will be increasing.
This notice comes three months after Digicel increased its cable rates.
Digicel’s competitor, Flow, also increased its rates, which went into effect on Monday.
Digicel said in the notice that prices have been increased to keep pace with the increasing costs of TV content and network reliability.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, TATT chief executive officer Cynthia Reddock-Downes said the Telecommunications Act does now allow the Authority to intervene to fix prices, as the market has 11 fixed broadband operators competing in the market.
“The only way we could have intervened to fix prices is if a service provider is declared dominant in the relevant market and it is proven that the service provider is abusing their dominance.
The Authority is currently undertaking an assessment to determine if dominance exists in both the fixed and mobile markets and then we can introduce price regulations, but until then we are using as much moral suasion to encourage the providers to not increase their prices,” Reddock-Downes explained.
She recalled that in recent meetings with Digicel and Flow, both indicated that a lot of the operating prices over the past year have increased and the providers are not in a position to hold off on increases.
Reddock-Downes said consumers had the right to determine the best package for themselves.
“Again, as the market is competitive we legally cannot take any action. We have put a post on our social media pages about consumer rights.
“They should enquire about all available packages and plans and carefully choose one based on their needs and financial circumstances. Consumers may also consider the option to switch service providers,” she said.
Reddock-Downes added that TATT has listed tariffs, prices, plans and packages offered by service providers on its website to help consumers make informed choices.