We endorse local content law

Stockbrokerage and securities dealer Barita Investments Ltd yesterday said it had successfully financed “a landmark transaction for Jamaica and Barita”.

Majority State-owned bank, First Citizens, is the second largest shareholder in Barita, through a wholly owned subsidiary, First Citizens Investment Services Ltd. FCIS holds 90,795,154 Barita shares, which were worth J$8.61 billion or US$56.29 million. First Citizens loaned Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd US$25 million in September 2020.