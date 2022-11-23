Saddened but vindicated.
That was the sentiment expressed by the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general, Ancel Roget, over the revelations coming out thus far from the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the deaths of four divers.
On February 25, 2022, five divers, Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar, Fyzal Kurban and Christopher Boodram got sucked into a 36-inch pipeline at Paria Fuel Trading Company while performing maintenance work, from which only Boodram survived.
“When the incident occurred, the union was making some very important statements and making some very important demands, calls and requests. And today, we are very saddened again for yet another time but we are vindicated, because what the public is being fed now through different parts of that enquiry that is ongoing, what is being revealed is exactly what we were saying,” Roget stated during a press conference yesterday at the OWTU’s San Fernando headquarters.
He added: “From inception, we were insisting that those four divers were alive and trapped in that pipeline. We were insisting that.
“We are vindicated as the records show that they were indeed alive.
“We were insisting that the expert divers who were present, that they be allowed to go and rescue those divers trapped in the pipeline.
“But that this person was actually on the site, was not allowed to go in. We also say that the account given by the lone survivor Christopher Boodram, whose submission yesterday (Wednesday) brought tears not just to his eyes.
“Words could hardly describe the emotions that poured from Christopher Boodram yesterday as he gave testimony to what occurred.”
In February this year, Roget said the union called on Paria’s general manager Mushtaq Mohammed to allow the expert divers to go and rescue those who were trapped because they were alive.
“We also said that the account of hearing them knocking on the pipeline told us that they were alive. It’s confirmed when we collaborated that with what was said by the lone survivor Christopher Boodram. But, they denied an opportunity, an opportunity that would have led those four human beings being alive. Paria has denied an opportunity for life for those four divers.
“They would have pronounced those four human beings dead very early while we were saying the contrary. So, with every precious passing minute and hour we were saying rescue them. But with every precious passing minute and hour our pleas were disregarded. And those people are the same people who continue to have their jobs.” He said the entire incident was preventable since the task being carried out was a normal task, regularly performed successfully because of the safety measures and contingency plans in place should something go wrong. But all of those were lacking.
Roget added that the unfortunate accident would not have happened under Petrotrin where there was an OWTU. He maintained that the Government forced the union out, shut down the company and opened Paria with top-level executives who had no experience in marine operations. .
He said if task was being undertaken at Petrotrin with the OWTU involved, the most you would have heard is that the union shut down the work to insist that safety procedures are put in place, but that was not the case.