In February 2022, the board of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) took a decision to publish the names of its corporate customers who owed the utility large sums of money.
WASA had exhausted efforts to contact them to pay the outstanding sums and had even served termination notices on a few of them.
A list containing 30 names was presented to the board as they owed collectively, over $3 million.
The board approved the publication of the list of 30 names without stating the sums that each individual owed.
On March 9, an advertisement was published in the Express which listed the customers with a request to contact their WASA area account representative during the period March 9 to 23 “on matters of mutual interest”.
Only 28 names were published.
The two omitted names were Chaguaramas Water and Amusement Park (Five Islands) and Chagville Beach Resort.
Five Islands owed $429,852.69.
Following the publication of the advertisement, which did not comply with the board directive to publish the 30 names, acting chief executive officer Sherland Sheppard was asked to account.
In an e-mail to chairman Ravi Nanga, dated April 10, 2022, Sheppard apologised for the omission and provided an explanation for his action.
He noted that at the 99th Finance Committee Meeting held on January 24, a note was submitted to publish the names in the daily newspapers and have them contact the authority urgently.
This decision was approved by the Board of Commissioners at its 805th board meeting held on February 23.
“The note highlighted that the purpose of the advertisement of customers in the daily newspapers is to contact the authority since these customers have not received, read or responded to the authority’s debt recovery actions by liquidating their account,” the e-mail said.
It noted that the advertisement would provide an opportunity to respond favourably to WASA’s debt recovery actions.
Sheppard noted that at the committee meeting the decisions which were approved were:
1. Publication of the names of 30 customers pursuant to the Authority’s debt recovery policy, pending the review of the publication template
2. The committee requested the Chief Executive Officer (Ag) to liaise with the chairman of the board to ensure that the Ministry of Public Utilities agrees to the publication of the advertisement
3. Management was advised to ensure that all debt recovery efforts were exhausted for each customer, prior to publication.
He surmised that notification to publish their names were subject to the aforementioned.
He said at the time of the committee meeting, that Five Islands “did not liquidate the entire outstanding sums and refused to make a formal payment agreement despite numerous phone calls, emails and notices dispatched. As such Five Islands fulfilled the criterion submitted for publishing in the daily newspapers”.
He also attached a disconnection notice which WASA issued to Five Islands on December 6, 2021.
He elaborated: “Prior to publishing the advertisement, an email was received from Five Islands on February 25 and 28 formally requesting arrangement of a payment plan to liquidate the outstanding debt of $369,731.06 on account (not listed) over 18 months since the initial overdue amount of $429,852.69 was reduced by payment made of $60,121.63 on February 23, 2022.”
Sheppard said the payment and written request for a payment plan to liquidate the outstanding arrears “pre-emptively fulfils the purpose of publishing Five Islands in the newspapers.
“It also displays good faith particularly since two additional payments were made on March 10,” he said and a request for a payment plan over 18 months to settle its debt of $369,731.06.
“Consequently, it is against this backdrop and consistent with the Finance Committee’s decision where Management ‘was advised to ensure that all debt recovery efforts were exhausted for each customer, prior to publication’ the advertisement of Five Islands was deferred,” Sheppard concluded.
The advertisement in which the notice was published was on March 9 and the payments to keep the account current was on March 10.
Suspension and demotion
Sheppard was subsequently suspended and an internal investigation conducted.
When the initial suspension came to an end, his suspension was extended to another month.
In a statement issued, WASA had said the investigation “determined that the acting chief executive Mr Sherland Sheppard failed to ensure that a decision of the Board was fully complied with by the authority”.
The press statement said: “Given the seriousness of this matter, a decision was taken to suspend Mr Sheppard for a period of one month.”
One of WASA’s senior managers, Kelvin Romain, who was appointed to act as chief executive in the interim of Sheppard’s initial suspension, will continue to act in the position.
In response to a query from the Express at the time, Nanga said: “The board took a decision and the CEO was required to implement that decision. The CEO failed to ensure that the decision was fully implemented, with the effect that the board’s decision was altered in implementation. The matter was investigated, following which a charge was laid. The CEO provided a response to the charge, which was considered and based on the findings of the investigation, the decision was taken to suspend.”
Sheppard, former acting director of operations, was appointed last year to act as chief executive after the management team was restructured following the resignation for former executive director Dr Lennox Sealy on July 8.
Sealy lasted five months on the job.
Sealy had replaced former acting CEO Alan Poon King, who is now director of customer services.
“The board is resolute in its quest to improve the level of service that is currently being provided and continues to examine the operations of the authority and take the necessary decisions in order to improve these operations so as to strive to achieve its mandate,” the statement at the time of his appointment had said.
Last week, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said Sheppard would not return as acting chief executive but would revert to his substantive position of senior manager.
“The CEO was suspended pending the outcome of an investigation that was done. The investigation was completed in about two weeks and he was found guilty,” said Gonzales.
“He was asked to explain his conduct. Due process was followed and the board took a decision to suspend him for one month without pay for the violation. That one-month suspension came to an end last week. I was advised by the chairman of the board, and the CEO was asked to revert to his substantive position, which is senior manager, and he was asked to take another 50 days’ vacation leave. So he was ordered to proceed on additional leave and also to revert to his substantial position of senior manager,” he added.
Member of Parliament for Princes Town Barry Padarath has called on Sheppard to break his silence and not allow the Government to use him as a scapegoat in this matter.
Debt reduced
In response to questions from the Sunday Express on the board’s decision to publish names, Nanga said: “As part of the transformation, WASA has gone on a collection drive. This is one of the many areas that the board is addressing as part of the transformation. We have started targeting the most delinquent of accounts. Publication is used in accordance with our Debt Recovery Policy, which is where we have not been able to contact the customer, in respect of unresponsive customers and those who have not settled their arrears or made little or no payments on accounts in two years. We are encouraging persons to contact us to make arrangements to liquidate arrears as we are trying to avoid disconnections during the pandemic.”
He said following publication, several customers contacted the Authority, and either cleared their outstanding balances in full or have made deposits on their accounts and arranged payment plan agreements to settle their outstanding sums via installments over a period of time.
Collectively, they owed $1,696,996.25.
“WASA is working with customers and has offered payment plan agreements so customers can settle outstanding sums in installments, while paying current bills,” he said.
With regard to Five Islands, he would only say: “Given that the identity of the customer is now public, the state of the account is confidential. However, what I can say is that the customer is being treated in accordance with WASA’s Debt Recovery Policy.”
With regard to Chagville Beach Resort, Nanga said the state of the customer’s account is confidential.
When the Sunday Express asked whether Mr Sheppard gave a reason why that name was omitted, Nanga responded: “An investigation was done and Mr Sheppard gave a reason as to why the name was omitted in the course of the investigation.”
In the height of the pandemic last June, WASA came in for heavy criticism after it initiated debt recovery action against customers who have not paid their outstanding arrears nor contacted the Authority to make an agreement to do so.
It led to the disconnection of several customers in Barataria, San Juan and Chaguanas.
In a statement at the time, WASA said it will be continuing similar actions in other areas throughout Trinidad and Tobago, towards collection of outstanding rates under the Water and Sewerage Act, under which the Authority can implement several punitive actions to recover payments, including disconnection of service and sale of property.
Facing backlash, the action was aborted.