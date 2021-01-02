We’ll protect the public interest

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) yesterday promised to protect the welfare of all consumers of cement, following yesterday’s Trinidad Express report, based on advertisements from Rock Hard Cement predicting an 80 per cent increase in cement prices.
In an advertisement published in yesterday’s newspapers, Rock Hard Cement said: “The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has sought to implement crippling restrictions that have adversely impacted our industry. Consequently, the shipments of our supplies have been delayed and this has had negative consequences on our operations.
“The measures being enforced by the Minister of Trade and Industry under The Trade Ordinance, No 19 of 1958, states that Portland cement, among various other similar types of hydraulic cement, are now on this country’s negative list.
“This along with restrictions outlined in Legal Notices 415 and 416 of The Customs Act, Chap. 78:01, which state that all tariffs are suspended and there is an increase in duties by 50 per cent on Portland and other types of hydraulic cement. This increase, is in addition to the 35 per cent increase imposed earlier in 2020,” and could result in a cement price increase in excess of 80 per cent, according to Rock Hard.
In a news release yesterday, and referring to but not naming Rock Hard, the Ministry of Trade said it noted advertisements circulating in the print media from an importer of cement.
“It is regrettable that the importer has chosen to publish advertisements at the same time that the importer has filed proceedings in the court. The MTI is unable to respond as the matter is currently before the court,” the ministry said, before adding, “The MTI wishes to assure the population that it has acted and shall continue to act in the public interest and will continue to review market conditions to ensure both the economic well-being of Trinidad and Tobago and the welfare of all consumers.”
The Ministry of Trade initially announced restrictions on the importation of cement on December 7, 2020, when it issued a news release disclosing the introduction of a quota, import licensing regime and registration system for all imported cement (building cement—grey and other hydraulic cements) effective January 1, 2021.
The Ministry of Trade said the quota regime would continue for three years from January 1, 2021, and the initial maximum quota ceiling allowed for importation for building cement (grey) and other hydraulic cements is 75,000 tonnes (inclusive) for 2021. This quota will apply to all importers and distributors.
Cement importers and distributors are also required to register with the Trade Licence Unit (TLU) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Among the requirements of registration with the TLU are that cement importers and distributors must be registered under the Companies Act for at least five years and must be registered with the Board of Inland Revenue, VAT Office and the National Insurance Board.
Checks with six hardware stores on Thursday revealed that cement manufactured locally by Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) and imported by Rock Hard was selling for between $44 and $50 a bag, value-added tax included. One retailer sold the commodity at $44 a bag, three at $45 a bag, one at $48 a bag and one at $50.
In the advertisement, Rock Hard said: “In addition to these new measures there is a proposed restriction on cement coming into our country. Just 75,000 tonnes of imported cement will be allowed for the entire year. This represents a very small portion of T&T’s annual supply. Unfortunately, our country can expect a devastating impact on prices, a major shortage of this commodity and the added threat of a monopoly in the supply of cement.”
Data on the Central Bank website indicate that 486,726 tonnes of cement were sold in T&T in 2019, while 483,759 tonnes were sold in 2018. The import quota of 75,000 tonnes of cement a year represents 15.4 per cent of the 2019 sales of the commodity. Sunday Express calculations of Central Bank data suggest that TCL had about 75 per cent of local market for cement in 2019, while Rock Hard controlled about 25 per cent of the market in that year.
According to the Central Bank statistics, the domestic production of cement in Trinidad was 678,338 tonnes in 2019 and 662,610 tonnes in 2018.
Rock Hard Cement said it understood the inconvenience of the decision not to supply the market with imported cement may cause. But it said it hoped to resume supplying the market by February 1, 2021.
Legal battles
Rock Hard fought and ultimately won a lengthy legal battle against Trinidad Cement Ltd for the right to import cement into the region from Turkey and based on a very low tariff regime.
In litigation before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Rock Hard argued that its cement imports should be classified as “other hydraulic cement” and should be subjected to tariffs of between zero and five per cent. Imports of building cement (grey), which is a form of Portland cement, into the common market are subjected to a Common External Tariff of 15 per cent.
In its judgment in August 2019, the CCJ upheld the classification decision of the Caricom Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), on Rock Hard Cement.
In January 2019, COTED ruled Rock Hard cement was to be classified as “Other hydraulic cement”, in line with the advice received from the World Customs Organisation’s (WCO) Harmonised System Committee.
The CCJ decided that COTED was entitled to rely on the WCO advice, given the role of the WCO in harmonising rules on international trade within the context of the World Trade Organisation.
In ruling in favour of Rock Hard’s position—which was supported by the COTED position that came out votes by 11 member states of Caricom—the CCJ’s judgment was against the position held by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and Cemex, the Mexican parent company of TCL and Arawak Cement Company.
According to a summary of the CCJ’s August 2019 decision: “The State of Trinidad and Tobago, Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) and Arawak Cement Company Limited (ACCL) were dissatisfied with the COTED classification decision. They argued that the decision-making process adopted by COTED was procedurally flawed and that COTED had placed too great reliance on the WCO’s advice in preference to the objectives of the tariff regime governing the Caricom Single Market and Economy (‘CSME’).
“A significant part of TCL and ACCL’s submissions was that the economic objectives of the Community would be impaired if an extraregional product was classified differently and was subjected to a lower tariff than a regional product with which it competed.
“On this basis they contended that Rock Hard Cement ought to have been classified as ‘Building cement (grey)’ and be subjected to the 15 per cent Common External Tarriff as Rock Hard cement was in direct competition with TCL’s regionally produced ‘Building cement (grey)’.
“It was contended that the failure to impose this protective tariff by Member States importing Rock Hard Cement nullified or impaired the benefits accruing to TCL and ACCL under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.”
Local contractor Mootilal Ramhit and Son Contracting Ltd is the main importer and distributor of Rock Hard cement in T&T and, along with Rock Hard Cement, fought Cemex and the Government before the CCJ.