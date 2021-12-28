We must balance inflation and growth

CONTINUING inflationary expectations in the US could force T&T’s Central Bank to balance higher local interest rates against the need to support the recovery of the local economy, the Bank said.
In analysis published in its November 2021 Monetary Policy Report, the Central Bank advised that favourable financial conditions would be required to support accompanying private and public fund-raising efforts.
“Considering that many of the announced measures are geared at expanding the country’s productive capacity over the medium to long run, ample system liquidity and relatively low interest rates would be required to support the Government’s financing activities,” said the Central Bank, adding that a key downside risk is the potential monetary policy actions of advanced economies.
But the Bank noted that should inflation prove more durable in the United States and inflationary expectations become unanchored, the Federal Reserve may have to tighten interest rates sooner than anticipated. That could lead to higher borrowing costs in international capital markets and generally tighter financial conditions.
“Domestically, this has implications for capital market activity, system liquidity and the term structure of interest rates. Monetary policy may have to balance the threat of higher inflation, maintaining favourable financial conditions while continuing to support the nascent economic recovery,” said the Bank.
It pointed out balancing the threat of higher inflation with the need to support the recovery of the economy “is likely to involve trade-offs and will require the Central Bank to effectively communicate its monetary objectives and actions”.
The Central Bank of T&T said several of the policy measures announced in the 2022 budget could have direct and indirect effects on the rate of inflation in the country.
Idiscussed the potential implications of the measures announced in the budget for monetary policy, which includes the impact of the rate of inflation on the supply of money and interest rates.
The Bank said the size of their impacts will depend on the relevant weights of the affected items in the Retail Price Index (RPI).
The Central bank said: “The most immediate and direct impact to the RPI will come from the pass-through of measures to the food and non-alcoholic beverages and transportation sub-indices.
“The expansion of the zero-rated Value Added Tax (VAT) list (on items such as biscuits, cooking oil, canned vegetables, cornflakes, canned fish, canned meat, curry, juice, sausages, ham, ketchup, bottled water and pigtail) can help contain food price inflation if retailers reduce prices in tune with the tax policy measure.
“However, the possible dampening effect on food inflation can be offset if the current surge in international food prices and global logistical challenges, such as the critical shortage of shipping containers, carries over into 2022.”
The Central Bank opined that the announced budgetary measures could affect the transport sub-index in different directions - the removal of customs duties, motor vehicle tax and VAT on battery-powered electric vehicles, may have a downward influence on the prices of new and foreign-used vehicles.
“In contrast, in an environment of rising fuel costs, further liberalisation of the fuel market could have the opposite effect, increasing transportation costs through various channels such as higher maxi/taxi fares,” said the report, adding, “The net impact on prices within the transport sub-index will therefore depend on the margins set by retailers.”
In the 2021 budget presentation, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert proposed a series of reforms aimed at liberalising the market for fuels.
He proposed the removal of fixed retail margins for premium gasoline, super gasoline and diesel with petroleum retailers and dealers being allowed to fix their margins for these petroleum products.
The proposals included keeping wholesale margins fixed by the Government for all liquid petroleum products and the Government setting a Retail Margin ceiling for each petroleum product to minimise price fluctuations and protect the end consumers of premium gasoline, super gasoline and diesel.
It was also proposed that the Ministry of Energy would post the market-based wholesale prices of premium gasoline, super gasoline and diesel on the first day of each month, except for the price of kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) which will remain under the subsidy mechanism.
The legislation to bring fuel liberalisation into effect was assented to on July 14, 2021.