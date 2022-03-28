TRINIDAD and Tobago’s cocoa industry and its certification as a producer of the highest quality beans, which enables the country to command among the top prices on the global market, is under threat from a failure to invest in the sector, disease and climate change.
The Cocoa Development Board of T&T (CDC) yesterday issued an “urgent” call to action to save T&T’s cocoa production and export future. In did this when the CDC appeared before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament for “An inquiry into the strategic direction of the Cocoa Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd with specific focus on measures to assist in achieving Trinidad and Tobago’s diversification objectives. Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries; Ministry of Finance—Investments Division; and The Cocoa Development Company Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (CDCTTL)”.
Poor investment in the sector has now been met with an “epidemic” of witches’ broom disease, where trees are overcome by a viral or fungal disease.
Climate change has also impacted the ability of trees to fend off disease and maintain their normal production cycle and farmers have noted changes in the periods between crops.
In spite of the industry suffering development neglect over decades, T&T’s cocoa, through the sale of beans from the “Trinitario” variety and a growing cottage industry of finished chocolate products, has remained globally famous as one of the finest.
Now T&T’s 200-year-old cocoa legacy and the industry’s future are under immediate threat and CDC chair, Jacqueline Rawlins, yesterday called for financial investment in the sector and for legislation that would enable the board to further support and grow local farmers.
T&T also lacks a strategic plan for cocoa, Rawlins noted, adding that legislation would allow the CDC to enforce quality standards on producers and exporters of beans and products.
Rawlins described the CDC’s situation as “untenable” and said it stood to collapse by next year, as it continues to operate under severe financial stress while being very understaffed.
She said between 2017 and 2020, three submissions for a strategic plan were made to the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, with no completion on the issue.
A host of threats face local cocoa and T&T’s international market capacity and reputation, the CDC board asserted.
T&T has gone from once producing over 300,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans per year to less than 500, with production in 2018 at 339 tonnes.
The CDC has still managed to defend T&T cocoa “certification mark”, however, which allows local farmers, facilitated by agencies like the CDC, to fetch higher prices on the global market.
The company has also trained hundreds of local farmers and over 45 skilled workers, and there are now over 100 local cocoa processors, including family-owned businesses. The use of local cocoa for the cottage industry of fine products has grown 100 per cent, Rawlins said.
CDC’s deputy chairman, Kamaldeo Maharaj, an agronomist, noted that production was on its way to 500 tonnes but the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, as well as the return of witches’ broom disease.
Maharaj said the funding and labour to deal with the disease, which included the removal of fungal growths from trees, were simply not there.
Other factors impacting eventual cocoa production is the age of most local tree stock - more than 70 per cent are over 40 years old.
Southeast Trinidad, the country’s largest cocoa farming region, has been attacked by the witches brew disease “in a really bad way” said Maharaj, adding that in 2021, the region produced 200 metric tonnes of cocoa, only five per cent of its annual average.
Maharaj said the witches’ broom epidemic “really caught us with our pants down” and the epidemic was similar to the scourge of the 1920s that decimated the cocoa industry.
There are currently 16 micro-lots producing cocoa that meet the world’s finest standards, but Maharaj warned that the local industry was on course to rapid decline and eventual loss.
Maharaj said efforts were underway to acquire the bio-weapon being used against witches’ broom, from other Latin American countries facing the same issue.
Following the board’s submission, JSC chairman Independent Senator Anthony Veiria, questioned whether the company was an “orphan” based on how it appeared to have been treated by agencies of the State.
He commented that in spite of “lip service” to the idea of food security and economic diversification, the necessary actions were not there and the cocoa situation was “unacceptable”.
He had earlier read from stakeholder submissions to the JSC and noted that most were positive towards the CDC and that the closure of the company would be regarded as “disastrous” to the industry.