...‘We need to fix our situation in T&T’

While conceding that political patronage is a major factor in appointments to State enterprises, retired permanent secretary Arlene McComie says it has to be considered that those people must know what it means to govern.
“You have people who have been put on companies who don’t understand it. And if you put in a chairman who doesn’t understand it either, that person would not seek to ensure that the board is qualified, I mean knowledgeable in terms of what is governance what are they required to do. A lot of companies, I would say half of them, cannot effectively contribute to the outcome and mandate of the enterprise.
“That was the case when I was in government, I am out for the last five or six years, even though I have tried to keep up, I am not certain that this has changed a whole lot. Because I was put on a board, and from the chairman to the rest, only two of us were knowledgeable in terms of what governance meant and what we were required to do. And what we did (the chairman and herself) we did some training. We trained the board,” she said.
McComie was speaking at a recent panel discussion examining the state of corporate governance in the State sector, part of a week-long focus organised by the Caribbean Corporate Governance Institute (CCGI) located at the head office of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Port of Spain.
She was adamant that “we need to do a lot to fix our situation here in Trinidad and Tobago”, adding that two-thirds of the enterprises are not and have not been meeting their mandates.
She said in many instances, the chairman of an incoming board should know that this is a new entity and therefore ensure that the board is fully equipped, “go out and, especially with those bigger enterprises, get the training done”.
Stagnant change
McComie also said “everything seems to be in place, but every two to three years you putting people on boards but nothing seems to be changing”.
“We are getting the same kinds of queries and questions about things that ought to be basic, or that should be known, as to what really should be done,” she added.
She said such a situation continues to be the case on many State boards. “So how do we really begin to improve?” she wondered, adding that “improving governance is improving the state of life, and of being and work, in Trinidad and Tobago. Because we have a lot of State enterprises managing things that affect people. So it (the pain) comes from deep within.”
A recent search online turned up information that there were 44 enterprises wholly-owned by the government, seven in which there is minority State-ownership, three in which there was less than a 50 per cent stake, and 26 other “indirect State enterprises.”
There was a report in the Express on August 14, to the effect that a decision had been taken to proceed with the merger of the Home Mortgage Bank and Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company. This, the report said, was ten years after the idea was first floated.
Is such a proposed development any cause for applause on her part? Cause for any reduced anxiety on her part?
“I mean, State enterprises is one issue, but even look at the bigger picture. We have a population of approximately 1.4 million people, a small country in terms of what we have to do. I think now we have 20-something or more ministries, and these State enterprises fall under different ministries.
“I don’t want to use the word segmented, because you have alignment where people will have to collaborate. However, you have some State enterprises that have some duplication, in terms of their work. Something needs to be done to ensure there is reduction in the existence of duplication, among some of these enterprises,” she said.
“This was recognised by government and they have tried in terms of the divestment secretariat to come to some understanding, and they have tried, in terms of collapsing and even bringing some of them under one umbrella. But I am not sure if that work is continuing.
“As far as I am aware, it has slowed down...When you go to Cabinet and you’re trying to do something, you hear as well, this State enterprise is also doing that,” she added.