We’re going where we are needed

REGIONAL payment systems powerhouse WiPay is moving its head office out of Trinidad before the middle of next year, its chief executive and founder Aldwyn Wayne said in an interview with Express Business earlier this month.
“I am going to move the headquarters out of Trinidad. There are a couple options, but before the middle of the year next year, we are going to be headquartered outside of Trinidad. Definitely, 100 per cent at this point...
“Our developers would remain in Trinidad, but the majority of our work is going to be done to facilitate the needs of wherever we are headquartered. There are countries, central banks and governments that understand that the future of payments is digital. And those countries require solutions and tools to help them operate in a more efficient way,” said Wayne. He said if WiPay is needed more outside of Trinidad and Tobago to provide digital services “we are definitely going to focus on providing those tools and services where they are needed.”
Asked about the options for the relocation of its head office, WiPay’s founder noted that WiPay exists in seven Caribbean countries already. But if there is one country that requires the company’s non-cash payments solutions more than others, “it makes natural sense for us to be domiciled in that country to facilitate the need.”
Pressed on which of the seven countries WiPay now operates in seems most prospective as the future location of the company, Wayne said: “It’s definitely between Jamaica and Barbados. Guyana is not bad as well.”
Asked to put on the record why he is considering moving the company’s headquarters, he said: “For us, it is where the need is. The need for WiPay to develop solutions and help a specific market is where we want to be. We want to make sure that we have quick turnaround time, that we can deliver efficient solutions and that that demand is what is going to drive us to have our base of operation in a specific market. Those are the conditions that would drive us into relocating.”
Asked if he is relocating the company’s headquarters because the current administration in T&T is not as receptive to WiPay’s ideas as some others in the region, Wayne said: “I have no direct link to the current administration. But what I would tell you is that in Jamaica, we already have an endorsement from the government there. Earlier this year, we had Prime Minister Andrew Holness using our products and saying this was something they are very interested in.”
Wayne’s reference to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness endorsing WiPay’s products refers to the island’s first cashless farmers’ market in June organised by Jamaica’s New Economy Task Force in collaboration with its Ministry of Agriculture.
At the function, Holness purchased a tray of eggs for J$600 and told the company’s employees: “What you’re doing is very important to change the culture of accepting digital payments. You’ll find that in another ten years or so, cash will be no more.”
During the function, Holness tweeted: “Great to see our first cashless farmers’ market do so well. As with all new advances, there were some early challenges, but with that out of the way, people were spending digitally with our purveyors and farmers.”
The cashless payments system used at the Jamaican farmers’ market was developed by WiPay, which was founded by Wayne in 2016. Also featuring at the farmers’ market were Sagicor Jamaica and NCB Financial Group, the Jamaican financial services company.
The technology executive also pointed out that WiPay’s payments platform is being used or proposed for use by government officials in Grenada and Barbados. The system, which involves loading money value on a QR code that is sent as a text message to a phone, is also in use by Venezuelan migrants living in T&T, through Living Water Community.
“We have a great deal of interest for our solutions throughout the region. And again, if what we are doing is needed in those countries, that’s where we would need to be.”
In T&T, Prime Minister Keith Rowley has promised a digital transformation of the T&T economy within the next five years, with the idea receiving focus in the People’s National Movement 2020 general election manifesto and in the Roadmap to Recovery report.
On the issue of the e-identity and the digitalisation of the country, Prime Minister Rowley, in wrapping up the September 28, 2020, Spotlight on the Budget, said: “That is going to have to happen. But it will happen against a background of an understanding that success requires change. Where there is no change, there will be no success in the kinds of things we are hankering after. And, of course, change would initiate conflict......Expect that there will be resistance to those changes.”
Wayne told Express Business that WiPay, in collaboration with international payments solution company MasterCard, is proposing a digital indentification card using EMV (Europay, MasterCard and Visa) technology for digital identification and disbursements. The solution proposed by WiPay not only serves as a digital ID card, but it also allows ATM withdrawals, point-of-sale purchases, online purchases from TT-dollar vendors, the disbursement of Government social assistance payments as well as application and payment for driver’s permits and passports.
In March this year, Wayne told Express Business that MasterCard made a multimillion, multi-year, multi-country, non-equity investment in WiPay to facilitate the rollout of the card, which is to be called Rebel. Republic Bank, which operates throughout the region, has been lined up as the sponsor of the card and the provider of the Bank Information Number. WiPay will be the programme manager for the Rebel card, which will run on the MasterCard payments network.
Wayne also said WiPay’s listing on the Jamaican Stock Exchange was postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but is expected to become a reality next year, once some issues with the proposed blockchain platform are sorted out.