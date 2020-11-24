We’re not seeing Christmas spirit

IS it really beginning to look a lot like Christmas?
Instead of store owners preparing for an influx of shoppers, many are either shutting their doors or laying off employees.
Two of three three business group heads interviewed by Express Business said they are bracing for a bleak Christmas as a result of the economic impact that has been caused by Covid-19.
Arima Business Association president, Reval Chattergoon said over 100 businesses within the Borough have closed their doors as the overhead expenses, paying rent and staff have become major burdens due to a marked decrease in foot traffic.
“A clothes store that has been operating for 22 years in Arima was forced to close its doors, because sales are slow. There are no functions or parties, so such stores would take a huge hit in sales.”
Anticipating the response of customers to next month’s festive season, Chattergoon said he honestly does not see Christmas being anything like it was last year or even ten years ago.
“We are seeing a lot more people losing their jobs as businesses struggle to survive. This period leading up to Christmas is normally very busy, but we are not seeing any of this now.”
Chattergoon, who also owns several gas stations and a dry cleaning store in Arima said he too is feeling the effects of the pandemic.
He noted that his gas stations have experienced a drop of 40 per cent in fuel sales; people are using their vehicles less frequently as many are still working from home.
In addition, in the dry cleaning store, Chattergoon said he had to send home 16 of his 20 employees, due to a sharp decrease in in the intake of clothes.
“This was a hard decision to make but the economic impact forced us into this direction. If the economy does not start turning around by the middle of next year, my dry cleaning store may have to close up shop.”
On the issue of the Anti-Gang (Amendment) Act 2020 Chattergoon expressed great disappointment in the Opposition’s decision to abstain from extending the life of the Anti-Gang Act 2018 for an additional 30 months.
“The Northern Division, in which Arima falls, has had the highest crime statistics over the last seven years with the Central and Southern Divisions’ crime statistics not far behind. We are already seeing an increase in home invasions and other criminal activity. With the absence of this legislation now, businesses would have to look into sourcing additional security and/or curbing operating hours this Christmas season,” Chattergoon said.
Focus on needs
San Juan Business Association president and owner of Charrans Bookstore, Vivek Charran lamented that the businesses do not expect a bright Christmas as many persons have been laid off and there is still some level of uncertainty with persons who are not sure if they will be employed come 2021.
“Right now, citizens are concentrating on the necessities and shopping like three years ago is not going to happen. In order for that to happen the economy needs to pick back up and with a vaccine for the virus possibly coming by next year for this country, persons are still cautious about shopping around.
Charran said in the San Juan district many businesses have moved out of the area and stared new ventures elsewhere.
“There is only one month left to Christmas and I do not see businesses enjoying a steady revenue or even hiring additional staff,” the association president added.
Bleak talk inappropriate
Asked about his projection for the Christmas season amid the pandemic Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud said he finds it very inappropriate for the business community to be talking about a bleak Christmas.
“We are keenly aware that the country is very impatient with people who have established businesses talking about their hardship at a time when there is so much poverty and so many people who are facing unemployment and difficulties for the renewal of their existing employment.”
The business owner urged his colleagues to start showing some appreciation and expressing gratitude as they have survived a terrible pandemic at a time when other nations are facing gruesome conditions.
“Business owners should be projecting that gratitude as a way of assisting the country to cope with the difficult circumstances of 2020,” Aboud said.
Aboud said there has been a 15 per cent increase in vacant premises in Port of Spain, for which no new tenants have applied.
However, he said there is and continues to be, significant concessions being given by landlords.
Aboud, who also owns Jimmy Aboud the “Textile King,” noted customers are now beginning to indulge in some Christmas shopping, although it is not the volume downtown merchants are accustomed to.
Turning his attention to the foreign exchange issue, the business owner said it baffles him why there is still a problem for foreign exchange even though there is a reduced use of credit cards, shopping online and overseas travel.
“We were hoping that the Government would have released some of that foreign exchange, especially to smaller businesses. They could use the opportunity to keep themselves alive, by being given at least some small allocation of foreign exchange. Many of them are businesses that are just five years old and they do need some consideration.”
Aboud pointed out that the Government is using a huge amount of US$ for their own purposes such as paying daily for the Jean De La Valette and other undertakings.
“Some discussions should be had, in the interest of fairness in discussing how the nation’s foreign exchange is being utilised, so that vital sectors that are in need of sustenance via foreign exchange could be given some to keep themselves afloat.”
The DOMA head also suggested that a conversation should be held with economists and stakeholders on how the foreign exchange could be divided equally among all business people.