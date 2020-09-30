Shermel Ahyee

Holiday decor: Shermel Ahyee, a store clerk at Excellent Stores in downtown Port of Spain, adjusts new Christmas decorations on display at the store for sale yesterday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

EXCELLENT Stores chairman Franco Siu Chong said he is placing more emphasis on his e-commerce store to combat the onslaught of Covid-19. To date, Siu Chong and his son, Excellent’s CEO Alex Siu Chong, have been forced to find innovative ways to survive and sell items, including household items, bathroom accessories and Christmas decorations.

The senior Siu Chong also said he was focusing on Christmas sales, and not Carnival. But he hoped Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s October 5 budget would address bugbear issues, including foreign exchange and the complete reopening of offices. Siu Chong also said: “I agree with the prime minister because the health and safety of the country comes first.”

Focus on e commerce

In a telephone interview yesterday, Siu Chong lamented “we did not have one sale in three months at our six retail stores” when Trinidad and Tobago went into lockdown. He has had to shrink the space in the Arima branch, and focus on developing his e-commerce platform.

“The business in the retail stores has dropped drastically. It’s getting harder to survive. But e-commerce is increasing considerably. I would advise business people to try and adopt the e-commerce method. I am paying a lot more emphasis on e-commerce. People are now more partial to engage in online shopping. It is the future in the Covid-19 environment,” Siu Chong said.

He added: “I am putting more resources into putting things online and doing a curbside pick-up. A lot of retail stores should look into e-commerce and rationalising their operations.”

Citing the example of the Arima branch, Siu Chong said: “We don’t need such big spaces. The Arima branch has shrunk by two-thirds. It’s the start. Alex and our team are looking at rationalising each individual outlet to see how well it is performing. We are looking at shrinking spaces with a keen emphasis on e-commerce.”

Some mall stores closed

Referring to the Excellent City shopping plaza in downtown Port of Spain, Siu Chong said four stores closed down as existing tenants recorded a big drop in sales.

“Our rates include fixed costs like electricity. We have to survive as well. And we have to help our tenants without putting ourselves in jeopardy. We are trying to keep as much staff as we can. But if it continues, we may have to have rationalise our human resources.”

Siu Chong also said the food court was heavily impacted since there was no traffic of people downtown. He said: “With all the restrictions, the food court is now doing takeaway. There isn’t a huge clientele. Government is rotating staff. All of that is impacting on business.

“If you can’t get sales; how we will meet expenses?”

Lack of forex affecting commerce

Yesterday morning, staff were busy decorating shelves with Santas, reindeer, baubles, lights and Christmas-themed plates.

On the Christmas decor, Siu Chong said: “We are clearing out some stock to get new stock. But we are affected by the lack of foreign exchange in the country. I hope they would address it in the budget. How will we import stuff? We don’t focus on Carnival merchandise. But we focus on Christmas. We hope people indoors would want to beautify their homes and spend money improving the quality of their homes.”

He added: “We have a large number of decorations coming in LED. We have focused on Christmas tree lights. They are more affordable and consume less electricity. It’s a big part of our Christmas offering this year. We know Christmas will be good. But compared to other years, there will be a drop.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

St Clair restaurant opens doors during pandemic

St Clair restaurant opens doors during pandemic

NEW businesses are emerging in Trinidad and Tobago, despite the economic fallout caused by Covid-19 and one such business is the Mansion restaurant located at the corner of Maraval Road and Rust Street in St Clair.

The Mansion restaurant is a subsidiary of NCG Enterprises and opened its doors to the public last week.

GHL increases debt to acquire NCB insurer

GHL increases debt to acquire NCB insurer

WESTMOORINGS-BASED Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) last week floated a J$13.4 billion (about US$90 million) bond, some of the proceeds of which will be used to acquire the insurance and annuities business of an insurance company in Jamaica, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trinidad and Tobago insurance company’s Jamaican parent, NCB Financial (NCBFG). NCBFG became the majority 62-per cent shareholder of GHL in May 2019, after a protracted takeover bid.

Price must compete with open market

Price must compete with open market

WHOLLY State-owned crude oil producer, Heritage Petroleum, is prepared to sell the company’s crude to the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, if that billion-dollar State asset is transferred by the end of October to Patriotic Energies, the company formed by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU).

Avoiding scams

Avoiding scams

IN our two previous articles, we shared some of the tools that you can use to get started with investing, as a means of making your money work for you. We focused on some of the available resources on our investor education website www.investucatett.com such as: a risk profile test, Investor Education Manual and Work Book and Online course, blog articles, life stages and our Investing Game, Investor Quest tt—www.investorquest-tt.com.

Covid crushes Guyana’s dreams of oil windfall

Covid crushes Guyana’s dreams of oil windfall

This year was supposed to bring great things for Guyana.

ExxonMobil discovered massive oil deposits off the South American country’s Caribbean coast in 2015, and Guyana sold its first cargo of crude oil this February. As production ramps up, its first stage offshore wells were projected to produce 750,000 barrels a day by 2025, tripling the size of Guyana’s economy, from US$3.4 billion to US$13 billion.