EXCELLENT Stores chairman Franco Siu Chong said he is placing more emphasis on his e-commerce store to combat the onslaught of Covid-19. To date, Siu Chong and his son, Excellent’s CEO Alex Siu Chong, have been forced to find innovative ways to survive and sell items, including household items, bathroom accessories and Christmas decorations.
The senior Siu Chong also said he was focusing on Christmas sales, and not Carnival. But he hoped Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s October 5 budget would address bugbear issues, including foreign exchange and the complete reopening of offices. Siu Chong also said: “I agree with the prime minister because the health and safety of the country comes first.”
Focus on e commerce
In a telephone interview yesterday, Siu Chong lamented “we did not have one sale in three months at our six retail stores” when Trinidad and Tobago went into lockdown. He has had to shrink the space in the Arima branch, and focus on developing his e-commerce platform.
“The business in the retail stores has dropped drastically. It’s getting harder to survive. But e-commerce is increasing considerably. I would advise business people to try and adopt the e-commerce method. I am paying a lot more emphasis on e-commerce. People are now more partial to engage in online shopping. It is the future in the Covid-19 environment,” Siu Chong said.
He added: “I am putting more resources into putting things online and doing a curbside pick-up. A lot of retail stores should look into e-commerce and rationalising their operations.”
Citing the example of the Arima branch, Siu Chong said: “We don’t need such big spaces. The Arima branch has shrunk by two-thirds. It’s the start. Alex and our team are looking at rationalising each individual outlet to see how well it is performing. We are looking at shrinking spaces with a keen emphasis on e-commerce.”
Some mall stores closed
Referring to the Excellent City shopping plaza in downtown Port of Spain, Siu Chong said four stores closed down as existing tenants recorded a big drop in sales.
“Our rates include fixed costs like electricity. We have to survive as well. And we have to help our tenants without putting ourselves in jeopardy. We are trying to keep as much staff as we can. But if it continues, we may have to have rationalise our human resources.”
Siu Chong also said the food court was heavily impacted since there was no traffic of people downtown. He said: “With all the restrictions, the food court is now doing takeaway. There isn’t a huge clientele. Government is rotating staff. All of that is impacting on business.
“If you can’t get sales; how we will meet expenses?”
Lack of forex affecting commerce
Yesterday morning, staff were busy decorating shelves with Santas, reindeer, baubles, lights and Christmas-themed plates.
On the Christmas decor, Siu Chong said: “We are clearing out some stock to get new stock. But we are affected by the lack of foreign exchange in the country. I hope they would address it in the budget. How will we import stuff? We don’t focus on Carnival merchandise. But we focus on Christmas. We hope people indoors would want to beautify their homes and spend money improving the quality of their homes.”
He added: “We have a large number of decorations coming in LED. We have focused on Christmas tree lights. They are more affordable and consume less electricity. It’s a big part of our Christmas offering this year. We know Christmas will be good. But compared to other years, there will be a drop.”