We still back Guaidó

THE NEW administration of United States President Joseph Biden will continue to recognise Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela.
In an interview with Express Business on Friday, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, Shante Moore, said the US will continue to work to resolve the crisis in Venezuela.
Moore said: “The overarching goal of the United States is to support a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela, through presidential and parliamentary elections and to help the Venezuelan people rebuild their lives, and the country.
“The United States recognises Guaidó, as the interim president because we believe that the 2015 National Assembly elections were the only free and democratic elections held in Venezuela. So yes, we continue to recognise Juan Guaidó as the interim president.”
Moore is the top career diplomat at the US embassy following the resignation last month of former US Ambassador Joseph Mondello.
While maintaining continuity with the Trump administration on the recognition of Guaidó, the Biden team’s approach to sanctions on Venezuela may be different to the previous US administration.
“The Biden administration is evaluating our sanctions policy. And so it will determine the sanctions that it will keep. The Biden administration has stated that it wants to target our sanctions on the Maduro regime and its supporters. However, we have to note that our sanctions do not impact the provision of food and medical supplies,” Moore said.
Last year, T&T’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley observed that revealed sanctions by the US government against Venezuela have put the development of the Dragon Gas field in that country on hold. The development of the Dragon field, part of the Mariscal Sucre offshore gas project, in Venezuela was being pursued by T&T in a bid to ensure this country’s gas sustainability.
“It is regrettable that we cannot move ahead with the Dragon Project which is on hold, at this time, due to US sanctions on Venezuela. At a moment’s notice, we are ready to move ahead with the project on the lifting of such restrictions since virtually all the preparatory work has been done,” he had said.
The US embassy said at the time that its sanctions on Venezuela need not be permanent, as they are intended to change behaviour.
“The United States will continue to take appropriate action, including designating persons for sanctions, to respond to the situation in Venezuela as it develops. We would consider lifting sanctions if there are concrete and meaningful actions to restore democratic order, end human rights abuses, and to combat corruption in Venezuela,” the US Embassy said.
OAS
Prime Minister Rowley, who is chairman of Caricom until the end of June, has maintained that T&T has a position of non-intervention or non-interference into the affairs of Venezuela.
Two weeks ago, under his pen as chair, he expressed support for Guyana and condemned acts of aggression by Venezuela in its ongoing border dispute with Guyana.
Moore said the US “applauds and appreciates” Caricom’s position and Dr Rowley’s leadership on that issue.
As Prime Minister of T&T, Dr Rowley has been severely critical of the secretary general of the Organisation of the American States (OAS), Luis Almagro. T&T’s position is that it would attend OAS meetings but would not vote on any resolution until the representative of Guiado is removed and one representing Maduro was installed.
To this, Moore countered: “We fully support the OAS. We believe that it is the most important regional institution in the Americas, and it’s a place that can combine all of our countries, all of our member states to discuss issues of mutual concern; even when we disagree.
“So we respect the Prime Minister’s comments about the OAS. We don’t necessarily agree. But Trinidad and Tobago is an OAS member so we have to listen, we have to respect them, and then we have to figure out ways that we can work together to address issues of concern or issues on which we have mutual interest.”
Will the Biden administration have the same aggression as a Trump administration with regard to Venezuela?
“The Biden administration believes, again, that we want to support a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela through presidential and parliamentary elections. But in addition, the administration believes that Venezuela’s crisis is a test for the international community. So, the Biden administration plans to reach out to the international community, whether it’s the EU, Caricom or other countries, to work together to try to resolve the crisis.” said Moore.
When Express Business pointed out that the position was at odds with one constantly articulated by T&T’s Prime Minister, Moore responded that although “we don’t see eye to eye with the government of Trinidad Tobago” on the political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, “We do recognise that Trinidad Tobago has significant security concerns, and we applaud Trinidad and Tobago, the government and the people, and its humanitarian efforts to help the Venezuelan people. We also want to help. That’s why we have provided over US$11.4 million to Trinidad and Tobago civil society, and some assistance to the government to assist Venezuelans who work and reside here, particularly in the areas of health and education.”
Helping Venezuelans
In addition, he said, the US will continue to support civil society and NGOs in Trinidad and Tobago that aid Venezuelan refugees.
On January 10, 2019 Maduro was inaugurated as Venezuela’s President but a few days later, Guaidó, the leader of Venezuela’s legislature, citing articles 233 and 333 of Venezuela’s constitution, declared himself president and said he would assume the powers of the executive branch from then onwards. Guaidó also called for democracy and free elections in Venezuela.
The first world leader to recognise Guaidó’s presidency was former US president Donald Trump. After he threw his support behind Guaidó, countries such as Canada, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Colombia and Germany followed suit.
But there are countries that still recognise Maduro’s presidency including Russia, China, Iran, Turkey and Cuba. The 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) is divided on which leader to recognise in Caracas.
On January 6, 2021, after rioters stormed Capitol Hill, the Venezuela government expressed its concern about the acts of violence taking place in Washington.
“Venezuela condemns the political polarisation and the spiral of violence that only reflects the deep crisis that the political and social system of the United States is currently going through. With this unfortunate episode, the United States is suffering the same thing that it has generated in other countries with its policies of aggression,” the Venezuelan government said on that day.
Questioned on whether the US still has the moral authority to speak to the rest of the world on how they should govern their affairs, Moore answered: “I understand the international community’s disappointment in the United States, particularly what happened on January 6 because we didn’t live up to their expectations, we didn’t live up to our expectations. But the good thing about the United States is that we can look at ourselves, we can evaluate what we need to do to improve, particularly in the area of creating a more perfect union, according to our Constitution. And that’s really important. And I think that’s the lesson that we take for ourselves, as well as other democracies need to take: When challenges happen, don’t deny them, don’t ignore them, address them and look at ways to bring people together to resolve the issues or the crises and continue to work to strive to be a more perfect union.”