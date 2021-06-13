We stopped sales on May 8

Trinidad Cement Ltd has confirmed that it has not supplied any cement to local distributors and retailers of the commodity since May 8, except for direct supplies to three essential construction projects as per the Government’s request.
The statement was made on Saturday following Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s biting attack on hardware stores that have used the shortage of cement on the local market to increase the domestic price of the commodity.
Rowley described the local retailers of cement who have increased the price of the product as “leaches,” “greedy” businesspeople who are prepared to “dig out the eyes” of their customers by taking advantage of the Covid-19 restrictions.
Asked to clarify if his comments were directed at Rock Hard Cement, which on Friday announced that it was increasing the price of cement on the local market from July 1, 2021, Rowley said: “No, no I am not talking about Rock Hard, which is an importer of cement.
“Rock Hard’s advertisement was very clear that they had influences that would cause them to want to increase the cement price.
“I am talking about price increases that have already been charged and paid by people who are here using cement.
“And I am saying that I am not aware of anything that would have happened to the production of cement that would have generated a push factor to push the price of cement up. I think it is just an opportunistic arrangement and I hope you would allow me the right to express myself.”
Speaking at the Saturday Covid-19 update news conference, the Prime Minister further clarified: “…I took issue with the local cement, which was already coming to hardware stores, or available with no increase from TCL, and I want to know what is it that would have happened to have caused the distributor to say that I have to increase the price.
“The only thing I know of is because an opportunity arose to get a higher price. That is not a good thing for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
On the issue of the production of local cement, TCL made clear on Saturday, after the news conference, that it had stopped all local sales and exports of cement on May 8, following the enhanced Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Government.
But TCL clarified that the stoppage in the sale of local cement did not mean it stopped producing the commodity.
“Nevertheless, TCL continued to operate its kilns for safety reasons as stipulated in these legal notices. The kilns production was stored in preparation for the approval to operate and resume sales.
“Over a week ago, we received the exception to resume exporting and attend essential requirements. Hardwares and construction in general are not considered essential at this point in time.”
TCL added that its silos and warehouses are “fully stocked and ready to resume local distribution to resellers as soon as it is safe to do so and the Government signals approval.
Responding to Friday’s announcement by Rock Hard that it was increasing the price of its cement from July 1, earlier on Saturday TCL said that it would be “maintaining its cement prices at this time”.
The local company, which is majority owned by Mexican cement giant CEMEX, added: “While the company has been suffering significant losses due to the impact of the restrictions imposed to safeguard the health of the people of T&T, we acknowledge other sectors, including construction, have suffered as well.
“Some costs have increased due to the pandemic, but we are more resilient to international volatility since approximately. 95 per cent of our cement is produced from local raw materials and energy with local labour which is our strength as a local manufacturer. That price stability has not happened in other imported construction materials such as steel or lumber, among others.”