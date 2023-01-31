We strive to be fastest, most agile

IN THE past three-and-a-half years, the Andean Development Bank of Latin America (known by its acronym CAF) has approved nine loans totaling US$975 million to Trinidad and Tobago.
And the international financial institution, which is headquartered in Caracas, Venezuela, also approved 15 grants for technical assistance projects valued US$13 million to this country.
This information was disclosed by the CAF representative in this country, Gianpiero Leoncini, in an exit interview with Express Business The interview was ahead of his scheduled departure yesterday for a new assignment at the development bank’s headquarters as the chief advisor to the executive vice president of CAF.
Speaking about CAF’s loans to T&T in the period of his stewardship, Leoncini said the development bank has a sector-wide loan programme. Three of these loans were directed to T&T’s transportation infrastructure, including money for the construction of the new airport terminal in Tobago. The bank also provided a loan to assist T&T’s digital transformation, three loans during the pandemic for the health sector and to address the economic impact. There was also a loan to the Tobago House of Assembly for coastal protection and money for the development of the country’s drainage infrastructure.
Among the 15 CAF grants to T&T included money for a drainage masterplan comprising detailed engineering studies for drainage works soon to be rolled out in T&T’s most affected basins, two education grants, one for the preparation of e-books for primary and secondary schools and the donation of 500 laptops to vulnerable households. The grants, as well, funded a project on the low-value payment system for the Central Bank and the TTIFC, which is the agency mandated to digitalise the public service. CAF also provided non-reimbursable funding for the digitalisation of tax payments by the Ministry of Finance.
He explained that the sector-wide loans are results based, with CAF marking milestones based on the verifiable progress made by ministries with their plans and reforms. Funds are disbursed in tranches, based on the government agency meeting the objectives or milestones.
Asked if the CAF conditionalities are less onerous than other development banks, Leoncini said possibly the key difference is in procurement.
“The big difference between CAF and the classic multilateral bank is that CAF verifies that the national procurement legislation is being applied. Whereas other development banks apply their own procurement rules.”
Asked whether CAF has become the preferred multilateral financial institution for the Government of T&T, Leoncini said: “The portfolio figures attest to that. What we feel is that we have a very solid partnership. We are proud of this partnership and we feel that we can make a contribution to help the country face its development challenges.”
CAF is a development bank that is owned by its 20 shareholders, including T&T, Barbados and Jamaica.
At a meeting last year, all the member states of CAF unanimously agreed to increase the capital of the development bank by a total of US$7 billion between 2023 and 2030.
“That was a very powerful signal for the markets of the commitment of the CAF member countries as an instrument of development. When the credit agencies reviewed our position, they upgraded us. Fitch upgraded CAF to AA last month and last week we raised the largest bond in our history, US$1.5 billion at and interest rate of 1.25 per cent per annum,” said Leoncini, adding that that money is then used to on-lend to member countries.
Based on the capital increase, CAF is planning to double its loan portfolio in the next seven years, he said.
At the launch of CAF’s regional office in Port of Spain and its flagship Economy and Development Report, Finance Minister Colm Imbert praised the development bank for having “assisted the Government of Trinidad and Tobago greatly in its journey towards greater strategic investments.
“It has aided the expansion of the country’s technical capabilities in its aim to improve the standard of living of the citizens, while considering our exposure to
certain risks and gradually removing obstacles that have stalled Government’s efforts,” said Imbert.
He described CAF as a multilateral banking institution that has “a different approach – agile, flexible and client-oriented – to development finance. Since completing its incorporation (full membership) process in 2016, Trinidad and Tobago has received financing from CAF for more than US$1.3 billion to support macroeconomic reforms, infrastructure development, digital transformation, as well as emergency support to face the pandemic.”
Asked about Imbert’s comments in November, the development banker said: “We strive to be the fastest, most agile development bank. We have a governance structure that allows this. We also try to be more understanding of the needs of our clients and be a bit more flexible and practical on the conditions.
“At the end of the day, the objective is to disburse money to member countries and to make things happen. Not to have loans approved that then cannot be disbursed because conditions are put that are impossible. That is a philosophy that is very clear for CAF.”
Asked if this approach to lending distinguishes CAF from other international financial institutions, Leoncini said: “The distinction comes from the fact that we are a South South organisation. We are owned by Latin American and Caribbean countries and we respond to them and try to serve them.
“In the North South logic, there are other interests, other practices that come into play. It has been highlighted in academic studies from Oxford and in reports published by the Financial Times and The Economist that CAF is quite unique because it is the first time a South South financial institution has been so successful in providing effective support for its members.”
He praised the leadership of Enrique Garcia, who led the bank for 25 years, five terms, from 1991. Under Garcia, the development bank’s loan portfolio went from less than US$1 billion in 1990 to US$32 billion today, which is more than 5 per cent annual growth.