We want loan deferrals from lenders

DESPITE being severely hit by the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, small tourism accommodation owners are looking forward to a more promising Carnival and Easter seasons.
The Express Business spoke to a few guest house owners over the weekend, and they said they were able to survive the two and a half years of the pandemic, coupled with lockdown restrictions.
Denise Aleong-Thomas, president of the Small Tourism Accommodation Owners of Trinidad and Tobago (STAOTT) and owner of Samise Villa located in St Ann’s, said financial institutions should consider loan/mortgage payment deferral facilities with specific focus on the tourism accommodation sector.
Government agencies such as the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO) should offer cash advance options in the form of special loan facilities, as a means of cash flow for businesses to cover operational expenses for the next two years, she advocated.
She said during the lockdown, the facility was closed for the entire period as there were no tourist arrivals or reservations.
“We had to disconnect services such as cable and Internet to control or manage property upkeep expenses.”
Due to the lack of cash flow and inability to service current loan instalments, Aleong-Thomas said property owners could not qualify for other credit or loan facilities, and the financial institutions did not facilitate lending or assist with any other credit facilities.
However, she was able to pay her loan instalments, do property upkeep, and other expenses were paid from her personal savings.
With respect to the accessibility of the upgrade grant that is managed by Tourism Trinidad Ltd, Aleong-Thomas indicated that when the property owners approached TTL to apply for the grant in 2021, they were informed that the allocation had already been exhausted and that their applications would need to be submitted in the following fiscal year of 2022.
“We have not applied since and therefore cannot confirm if there are any issues associated with the processing of applications. We were recently informed that applications are being received for fiscal year 2023,” she said.
When asked what more the tourism promotion company could have done to assist small accommodation owners, she said TTL provided first aid and defensive driving training to its members in 2021 and 2022.
In terms of additional support, Aleong-Thomas highlighted that the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts and TTL should provide stakeholder organisations and its members with technical support, particularly in the areas of digitisation, social media marketing and promotion, and targeted niche marketing to the travel trade in the USA, Canada, and UK.
She said on the positive side, for Carnival 2023 the occupancy level for most member properties is approximately 90 per cent.
“It is interesting to note the concept of the all-inclusive Carnival package being offered by a popular cruise line for Carnival 2023. If this trend continues in the future, I can foresee a negative impact on the bookings of small accommodation facilities, as this can affect the demand for accommodation,” Aleong-Thomas stressed.
On recovery following the pandemic, the STAOTT president said unless the ministry and TTL have a proper marketing plan to promote the destination after Carnival, the organisation anticipates that the recovery of the sector could take approximately two years.
Dipped into personal funds
Vincent James, owner of Blanchisseuse Beach Facilities, said luckily he did not have rent to pay, as he owns the property, but when the funds of the business started depleting, he was forced to use his personal savings, as he had no source of income.
“I still had a lot of maintenance to do because my property is situated right on the beach and is totally exposed to the full brunt of the sea blast. In addition, there were things that could not get done during normal business hours, so I used that opportunity to get such things done, but of course that required more funding,” James pointed out.
The owner said because of the Covid situation, he decided against taking any type of loan, even if it meant permanently closing the business, but fortunately it did not reach that stage.
Because James owns a beach house and the sea on the north coast is usually rough during these times, Christmas is not a high season period for his establishment, as it was before Covid. His peak season begins with Carnival and Easter.
In terms of the rebounding period, the beach house owner said there are setbacks currently being experienced, such as:
• The fallout of job losses and business closures during the pandemic;
• The economic situation in the country; the recent amount of floods in various parts of the country; and
• The increase in gas prices
“As such, I anticipate that it will take the better part of 2023 for citizens to readjust and become a bit more confident,” James added.
Surviving the pandemic
Across in Tobago, the owner of Jacob’s Apartments in Buccoo and Jacob’s Guest House in Scarborough, Dave Jacob, painted a similar picture to his colleagues, saying that because the guest house business on the island depends on guests from Trinidad, it was a difficult period for him during the Covid restrictions.
“We closed doors during the period except for regular guests, and a temporary skeleton staff was called out to manage this. We used the time to do repairs, and even that was challenging when construction workers were told to stay at home,” Jacob said.
With regards to taking a loan, he said he did not attempt to get a loan and did the repairs out of his own resources.
“Further, our small guest house did not have any accounting documents to be considered for a loan. I cut my workers’ work week and cut workers’ salaries to keep overheads down, and that is how we managed,” Jacob said.
On the topic of accessing the Government’s upgrade grants, the property owner said he approached the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) tourism division for support, but the officials could not say if he was eligible for the upgrade grant.
According to Jacob, Christmas bookings are very slow, but he is hopeful that they will pick up, in the days leading up to the end of the year.
“Business has started picking up slowly since the start of 2022. But again, we were probably up to only 50 per cent. This is due to the difficulty in getting boat and plane confirmations to get to and from Tobago,” he concluded.