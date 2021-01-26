‘We want to get out of CLICO, yesterday’

NEARLY 12 years after the Central Bank took control of the operations of CLICO, Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire is anxious for T&T’s regulator of financial institutions to close the book on this country’s largest bailout.
“As I told you before, we want to get out of this thing yesterday. Right? We are not in business of running insurance companies. Most of the conditions are no longer there in terms of the systemic issue. And in terms of the health of the financial system, so we don’t have a systemic problem,” said Hilaire in a interview with Express Business last Wednesday.
Under Section 44D of the Central Bank Act, the Central Bank stepped in to bail out the insurance company, which was once ran by businessman Lawrence Duprey.
January 30 marks the 12th anniversary of the news conference at the Central Bank at which then Governor, Ewart Williams, and former Minister of Finance, Karen Tesheira, announced the collapse of CLICO, which was then T&T’s largest and most influential insurance company.
At the news conference, Williams cited the impact of the global financial crisis on methanol and real estate prices, but said CLICO’s financial difficulties were due to excessive related-party transactions which carried significant contagion risks; an aggressive high interest rate resource mobilisation strategy to finance equally high-risk investments, much of which are in illiquid assets (including real estate both in Trinidad and Tobago and abroad) and a very high leveraging of the group’s assets, which constrains the potential amount of cash that could be raised from asset sales.
CLICO’s 2009 audited financial statement disclosed that the insurer held a 32 per cent stake in Republic Bank, then and now the country’s largest financial institution, 32 per cent of Angostura Holdings Ltd, T&T’s iconic rum and bitters producer as well as 56.53 per cent of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd, then and now the country’s largest methanol producer.
Back in January 2009, CLICO also held significant shares in West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO), Home Construction Ltd (HCL) and One Caribbean Media (OCM), the parent company of the Trinidad Express.
The Central Bank’s decision to intervene in CLICO, as well as CLICO Investment Bank and other companies of the parent, CL Financial, aimed at staunching “the contagion risks that financial difficulties in an institution as vast as the CL Financial group could have on the entire financial system of Trinidad and Tobago and indeed in the entire Caribbean region,” as Williams told the stunned news conference.
While Hilaire admits that CLICO no longer presents the systemic threat it did in January 2009, he said that is not the only issue holding back the Central Bank’s exit from the insurance company.
“Of course, we want it to be orderly. And our main concern now is that it is in good hands, that policyholders are in good hands.
“As it is now, this is the case because we have a team whose objective is to get out of this as fast as possible.”
The Governor’s reference to ensuring that CLICO’s policyholders are in good hands points to the Central Bank’s efforts to dispose of the traditional issuance portfolios of both CLICO and its smaller sister company, British American Trinidad (BAT).
On September 30, 2019, the Central Bank announced that after a lengthy and thorough process, which was guided by international consultants, Oliver Wyman, it had chosen Sagicor Life Inc as the preferred entity to acquire the two traditional insurance portfolios.
“We have a path that was designed and put in place in 2015. So we are committed to that. As you know, we have we have some issues to sort out with that on the legal side. So we’re going to be going through that,” Hilaire said.
Local life insurance company, Maritime Life, which was one of the companies shortlisted to acquire the portfolios, launched a legal challenge of the disposal process for the portfolios last year and has been granted an injunction by the High Court preventing the Central Bank from completing the sale.
Hilaire said one important aspect of the Central Bank’s 2015 resolution plan—which was devised under the stewardship of his predecessor, Jwala Rambarran, who was dismissed in December 2015—is the repayment to the Government’s bailout of CLICO.
“This has gone from over $18 billion to about $2 billion. So this has been a remarkable effort, and more to come. Right. So we are moving on that front assiduously. We are working on things very precisely. But our clear objective is to get out of this thing as soon as possible,” said the Governor, who received a second term, for three years, in December.
“But we have to make sure that the policyholders comfortable. If we can’t do that, then it would be derelict of us to to just let them let them go.
We don’t have any interest in running a company, believe me!” the Governor said.
Although CLICO was ordered, by former Finance Minister Winston Dookeran, to stop writing new business in August 2014, it declared after tax profits of $5.13 billion in 2014, $894.2 million in 2015, $447.3 million in 2016, $2.08 billion in 2017, $2.55 billion in 2018 and $123.7 billion in 2019, its most recent financials.
In 2018, the Government hived off 42,475,362 million Republic Bank shares, 15,285,917 One Caribbean Media shares, 61,677,011 Angostura shares and 4,548,712 WITCO shares recovered from CLICO and CLICO Investment Bank to form National Investment Fund, a company that issued corporate, asset-backed bonds to local individuals and companies.